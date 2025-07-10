3D animated spots directed by Conor Finnegan

Taking flight with two charming new feathered friends, Chuck and Gina, Progressive Insurance embarks on its first foray into the world of 3D animation. Teaming up with Arnold Worldwide, director Conor Finnegan created a series of TV and social spots, following these lovable pigeon pals on a delightful journey of savings exploration.



Launching two new feathered friends into Progressive Insurance’s flock, Conor Finnegan knew a seamless harmony of character, design, and performance was key. Crafting Chuck and Gina from scratch, he drew upon his stop-motion and puppetry expertise to dial up the tactile feel of the characters, animating at 12 frames per second. He also encouraged improvisation during voice-over, a technique more common in puppetry but rare in CG animation, to draw out natural performances.

