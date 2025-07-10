senckađ
work

Disney+ - Billie Eilish 'Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles'

Disney+
10/07/2025
Mixed-media Live concert feature film directed by Patrick Osborne

A love letter to Los Angeles from Billie Eilish. In this first of its kind collaboration between Nexus Studios, Interscope Films, Disney+, Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, we helped bring to life Billie’s ambitious creative vision of producing a multimedia concert feature film, paying homage to classic Hollywood.

In celebration of her eagerly anticipated album Happier than Ever, Billie worked closely with Robert and Patrick to capture her live performance at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, alongside her brother Finneas, the L.A. Philharmonic and conductor Gustavo Dudamel. This electrifying performance was then artfully blended together with bespoke animated sequences featuring Billie’s animated alter ego as she guides audiences on a hazy tour of iconic LA landmarks.

