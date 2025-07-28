Naked Noodles Take Snack Lovers on Everyday Adventure

Youth marketing agency, Livity, has partnered with instant hot snacking brand Naked, which is owned and operated by Princes Limited UK, to launch its latest above-the-line campaign, ‘Everyday Adventure’.



As the first campaign since Naked’s recent re-positioning, ‘Everyday Adventure’ celebrates the expansion of the brand’s product range outside of Asian cuisine and into global flavours. The ad showcases Naked’s new innovative products including new noodle dish – Korean style chicken – along with the introduction of Mexican style chipotle rice and Italian style carbonara pasta with Miso.



The ad highlights how quick, easy and flavourful lunches and snacking can be with Naked, no matter where you are – whether that’s on the go, studying, or even at a festival. Targeting gen z and millennials, the campaign aims to inspire consumers with flavours from across the globe and bring some adventure back to mealtimes. Working with London up-and-coming director, Sannchia Gaston and Curated London, the creative was co-created and tested with young people across the UK to ensure authenticity and keep Naked front of mind.

The campaign will be going live from Thursday 24th July 2025 across VOD, social media including TikTok, Facebook and Instagram, and retail.

“We’re excited to launch this campaign with Livity and to see our new positioning come to life creatively following the repositioning work we’ve been doing. It’s built to spark real awareness and excitement with fresh audiences through bold new flavours,” said Jamie Bryant, senior brand manager of Naked. He continues “We’re hopeful it’ll deepen both product and brand familiarity, and we can't wait to see what it delivers.



"We’re so excited to be partnering with Naked at such a pivotal point in the brand’s journey as they expand their product range and strengthen their focus on gen z and millennial audiences” remarked Alex Goat, CEO of Livity. “Their commitment to co-creation at every stage has proved we have a true shared mission to make sure we’re authentically talking to young people and showing up in a way that resonates.”



“The idea was simple: bring the new positioning to life with bold colour, alongside highlighting the flavour and convenience of a Naked pot. With some fun text animations and shots of people just enjoying the moment, we wanted to challenge the whole ‘right’ place to eat thing. It’s all about enjoying good food, wherever you are,” adds Sannchia Gaston, campaign film director.

