Driven by Science, Independent by Nature: Meet Worldwide Partners, Inc Partner MCS Health

MCS Health has recently joined Worldwide Partners, Inc (WPI), the world’s most collaborative agency network. Based in the pharma corridor of New Jersey, MCS Health brings more than 40 years of expertise in healthcare communications, enhancing the network with an unmatched reputation for client service, scientific storytelling, and award-winning campaigns.



Worldwide Partners sat down with Eliot Harrison, president of MCS Health, to learn about their long history in healthcare, their differentiation in a crowded category, and the intense focus on client service that has driven four decades of success.



Deep Roots in the Healthcare Ecosystem



Founded and headquartered in central New Jersey, MCS Health sits at the heart of the global healthcare industry. Its location offers proximity to some of the world’s leading healthcare innovators and access to top New York City talent. With more than 40 years of experience, the agency has earned recognition for advancing healthcare communications and delivering outcomes that make a difference.



“MCS Health has helped tell the story of some of healthcare’s biggest achievements - from the eradication of smallpox to the mapping of the human genome - while constantly adapting and modernising healthcare communications over our 40-year history,” said Eliot. “Importantly, as an agency singularly focused on healthcare, our work and experience extends far beyond traditional pharma - there isn’t an area of healthcare we haven’t touched.”



Client Partnerships that Make a Difference



MCS Health has held decades-long partnerships with some of the most recognised names in healthcare, like Johnson & Johnson and Genentech, while also leveraging their expertise to help drive innovation down to the community level with organisations like the Lupus Research Alliance. Their expertise spans earned media, product communications, celebrity/influencer campaigns, disease awareness, clinical trial recruitment, and scientific storytelling - delivering tailored, strategic solutions that put clients’ needs first.



“Most healthcare-focused agencies say they are strong in every possible area. The difference we provide is the ability to create the best solution to match the needs of those we serve,” said Eliot. ”We don't have competing departments each trying to get their share of the budget. It's not our budget, it's our clients.”



A Philosophy Grounded in Science and Human Connection



“Our philosophy is simple: to provide senior-led, high-quality work to people we enjoy working with,” Eliot stated. But behind that simplicity lies a specialised focus - healthcare, and healthcare only. “All we think about every day is how to create ideas, campaigns and solutions that will get healthcare audiences to change their minds and behaviours,” added Eliot.



By combining behavioural science with creative communication, MCS Health is able to understand what motivates patients, providers, policymakers and advocates to think, feel and act differently, thus creating campaigns that inspire change. “We don’t simply communicate science, we transform it to inspire action, shape perception, and drive measurable outcomes across every stakeholder touchpoint,” Eliot added.



Differentiated by Service and Solutions



MCS Health prioritises collaboration and client-first solutions – even if it means handing revenue to another agency partner. “If another agency can offer a solution or product that helps our client’s business goals – that’s our priority. We operate with a ‘one team all in’ mindset, and that stands out,” said Eliot. This commitment has earned them recognition and internal client awards for exceptional client service, collaboration, and high-quality results, making them a trusted partner to healthcare organisations navigating complex challenges.



“If you think and act like you are part of your client’s team, you become a trusted colleague and not a vendor,” said Eliot.



Navigating a Critical Market with Authenticity



As the world’s most critical healthcare market, the US presents unique challenges in regulation, care delivery, and stakeholder engagement. MCS Health’s expertise allows them to craft strategies that cut through complexity and resonate across audiences.



They see today’s defining trend as the rise of authentic, unfiltered storytelling - combined with AI-driven insights and personalisation - that builds trust and drives real behavioural change. “Regulations, channels, and tools may evolve, but the need for credible, empathetic, science-backed messaging is constant. Our decades of work across diverse healthcare sectors have reinforced that lasting impact always comes from messages that move audiences,” said Eliot.



Looking Ahead with Worldwide Partners



By joining Worldwide Partners, MCS Health gains the ability to extend its healthcare expertise through a global network of independent agencies. This collaboration strengthens the agency’s ability to deliver on complex, multi-market needs while enriching client solutions with new insights and complementary capabilities.



“Joining Worldwide Partners will enhance our ability to leverage 40 years of expertise through a global network. While our core focus is healthcare communications, this partnership allows us to collaborate with agencies that bring complementary capabilities and geographic reach,” shared Eliot.



“Clients today don’t simply want a communications agency. They want a true partner with deep healthcare knowledge, and the ability to harness predictive analytics and modern solutions,” said John Harris, president and CEO of Worldwide Partners. “MCS Health has all these things and more. MCS Health brings a unique blend of scientific insight, strategic thinking, and proven success that elevates the entire Worldwide Partners community.”

