MN8 Energy - The Adventure Begins- Episode 1

MN8 Energy
21/08/2025
At its core, this project wasn’t just about renewable energy—it was about the people powering it. Episode 1 was about the MN8 team, like Joe Green and Zoe Eilers, who work tirelessly to create change, and landowners like Rhonda and Scott, who carry a profound connection to the earth and a vision for its future. We had the privilege of meeting Rhonda and Scott, two incredible landowners in Pennsylvania whose deep connection to their land shines through in everything they do. By choosing to embrace solar energy, they’re not only helping the planet but continuing a legacy rooted in their love for the land that has been part of their family for generations. These are the stories that inspire us and remind us why change starts with individuals.

