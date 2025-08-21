FIAP Awards 2025: ALTERED.LA Shortlisted Twice for Breakthrough Campaigns

​ ALTERED.LA is proud to announce that two of its standout campaigns, ‘La BRU and ‘Reality Check’, have officially been shortlisted at the 2025 FIAP Awards. Recognised for their boundary-pushing storytelling and innovative practices, both projects reflect the production company’s continued commitment to creating culturally resonant, format-defying content.

‘La BRU’, a bicultural AI-driven brand launch , sparked a movement upon its release earlier this year. Developed in collaboration with creative director Michel Rothschild, AI director Pakko de la Torre, strategy lead Luis Miranda, and the artisanal Mexican beer brand, this bold campaign reimagined the traditional product launch with social-first, cinematic narrative ‘The Heist’.



Designed to appeal to Mexican audiences living in the US, the campaign merged the magic of Mexico with Hollywood storytelling, drawing inspiration from classic heist films and viral media events.

“Inspired by the legendary War of the Worlds broadcast, we set out to blur fiction and reality,” says Marcos Cline-Márquez, founder and EP at ALTERED.LA. “Orson Welles used radio; we evolved the idea through AI, social media, and cultural touch points to make the story feel immediate and alive in people’s neighbourhoods.”

By using generative AI as a creative tool, ALTERED.LA overcame production constraints to deliver a multi-phase rollout that captivated social media and sold out its launch event.







The second shortlisted project, ‘Reality Check’, produced in collaboration with VML and the City of Miami Beach, brought a wildly convincing fake reality show, ‘Spring Break Reality Check’ , to life. The clever, culturally relevant public safety PSA convinced audiences it was the latest binge-worthy reality TV series.

With creative lead Jackie Robbins of (Below Deck fame) and a seasoned crew, the production captured a full season’s worth of storylines in just three days, perfectly spoofing reality TV tropes to deliver a clear message: The show is fake, but the rules are real.

Edited in true reality style by ALTERED.LA’s Alisia Perez and Alejandro Márquez-Vela, the campaign was an instant hit, generating national media attention and public engagement. “With this campaign, we not only informed viewers, but we did so in a way that entertained and resonated deeply – because it looks and feels like the real thing,” said Marcos. “That’s a testament not just to the production team, but also to an agency and client who were willing to take risks and break away from traditional advertising formulas.”





Both campaigns being shortlisted at one of Ibero-America’s most respected festivals demonstrates ALTERED.LA’s unique ability to fuse culture, technology, and storytelling in ways that resonate both emotionally and commercially across continents.

“These projects are about pushing creative limits and doing it with purpose,” adds Marcos. “I’m truly proud that this work was recognised by FIAP — it’s a testament to the impact of bringing the right team together and empowering them to do what they’re best at.”

