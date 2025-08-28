NORD DDB Launches NORD FTW to Power Brands Into the Gaming Arena

​NORD DDB has significantly scaled up its previous efforts in gaming and esports by creating a Nordic offering - NORD FTW.

Moving forward, NORD FTW (For The Win) will operate as a Nordic unit entirely dedicated to providing strategic advisory and creative communication to help brands within the world of gaming connect with players.

The unit will be led by Paul Rietz, Nordic lead, together with Tim Fremmich Andresen, creative director, who will continue working closely with the global DDB network FTW Worldwide.

"The gaming industry is one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing sectors in the world. With around 50 new games launching daily on platforms such as Steam, competition for players’ attention is tougher than ever. Creative communication that resonates with the audience is crucial to standing out in the noise and achieving both immediate and long-term success. Through NORD FTW, we will be able to support our clients at every stage of their journey - from launching new games to driving growth and maintaining a loyal player base," said Paul Rietz, Nordic Lead.

Over the past year, NORD DDB together with FTW Worldwide, has worked with several leading players in the gaming industry - including Wargaming, the creators of the successful IP World of Tanks, and Keen Games with the game Enshrouded. Additionally, NORD DDB has supported adidas Gaming in establishing itself on platforms like Roblox and Fortnite.

Previously, NORD DDB has helped brands such as McDonald’s and Elkjøp with activations targeted at gamers and will continue assisting existing clients in reaching this growing audience and its many sub-segments.

Through the FTW network, the agency offers specialised communication solutions for the gaming industry. With strong production capabilities and a team of industry experts in Stockholm and Copenhagen, NORD FTW aims to become a leading strategic and creative partner within the sector.

"The Nordics have long been a powerhouse in the gaming industry, home to some of the most innovative and successful game developers in the world. We're excited to strengthen our offering in this key region together with NORD DDB," said Gavin Cheng, CEO, DDB FTW Worldwide.

Other key team members in the initiative include Mads Schmidt Hansen, Peter Conlan, Kristian Skjoldborg, Frida Wiita and Joel Sköld.

"Gaming is no longer a niche – it’s a integral part of people’s everyday lives and culture. Through NORD FTW, we create ideas with both impact and relevance in the players’ world, in an industry where the communication needs to be just as fast, smart and engaging as the games themselves," said Andreas Dahlqvist, CEO and CCO, NORD DDB.

The global games industry generated approximately $187 billion in revenue in 2024. That is almost $60 billion more than the combined revenue of the entire film and music industries.