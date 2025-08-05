Way Out West Festival Offers Fans a Ticket for a Kidney

This year, tickets to Way Out West Festival sold out earlier than ever. With no tickets left, the FOMO kicks in hard. This year’s festival brings a star-studded line up to the stage, featuring international heavyweights like Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, and the legendary Iggy Pop. People start saying they’d give up just about anything to get one. And Kidney tops the list. A classic festival phrase we’ve all heard (or said): “I’d give my kidney for a ticket.” Well, now you actually can. Kind of.

In an unexpected move, Way Out West - in collaboration with MOD, More Organ Donation and NORD DDB is giving away a limited number of festival tickets to people who sign up to Sweden’s national donor registry. While we’re obviously not harvesting organs at the gate, the point is serious: organ donation saves lives. Sign ups to the Donor Registry have decreased by over 30 % in recent years. And if our sold-out status can help shine a light on that, then that’s music to our ears. You can participate in the campaign here.

“We know people would do almost anything to get into Way Out West,” said Kimmie Winroth, festival manager at Way Out West. “This time, you can actually do some good. It’s the most meaningful festival ticket you’ll ever get.”

In Sweden, this is done through the National Organ Donor Registry, operated by Socialstyrelsen. And by joining it, you're not just saying you'd give a kidney for a ticket, you’re showing you truly support organ donation - by being willing to donate your organs after your death. That action could save a life in the future.



“It’s fantastic that Way Out West is highlighting the issue of organ donation. It’s a vital issue - literally - that saves lives. By bringing attention to it in new contexts, like at a festival, more people get the chance to reflect, talk to their loved ones, and express their wishes in the donation register.” said Gabriela Brandén, MOD.

