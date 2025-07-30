Samuel L. Jackson Powers Up with Wind and Seaweed Snacks

Iconic actor Samuel L. Jackson has partnered with leading European energy company Vattenfall to unveil Wind Farmed Seaweed Snacks and advocate for wind farming – in a way only he can. The Vattenfall campaign, developed by lead creative agency NORD DDB, aims to challenge negative perceptions about wind farms by showcasing their potential to support food production that can help regenerate the marine environment.

Samuel L. Jackson is a cultural icon with a timeless appeal to audiences of all ages. But his contributions to society go far beyond his acting career. As an activist and philanthropist, he has long advocated for racial equality and social justice. Now, together with Vattenfall, he’s championing the benefits of offshore wind farms in an unexpected way.

At some of Vattenfall’s offshore wind farms, these benefits extend beyond just producing fossil free electricity. Together with partners, Vattenfall is actively exploring how wind farms can also support food production and help regenerate the marine environment. The seaweed used to produce the Wind Farmed Seaweed Snacks —which Jackson is snacking on— is harvested at Vattenfall’s Danish wind farm Vesterhav Syd, as part of a project called WIN@sea.

As someone who once studied marine biology, Samuel's passion for marine life has been reignited by this project and he’s excited to challenge people’s beliefs about wind farms. But it wasn’t just his love for the ocean that drew him to this initiative.

"For me, it’s about the world we’re leaving behind for the next generation. That’s why I wanted to be part of this collaboration with Vattenfall. These offshore wind farms aren’t just producing fossil free electricity, they also create a habitat for sea life to grow. For example, seaweed, food that can help regenerate the marine environment. That’s next-level thinking," said Samuel L. Jackson.

Samuel is the frontman in the Vattenfall campaign. His belief in the project and his unique tone of voice were key factors in this unexpected collaboration.

"We need to think broader about our partnerships in the pursuit of fossil freedom and how we communicate our progress. Our goal here was to challenge negative perceptions about different energy sources and in this particular case wind farms and highlight a lesser-known benefit: the potential beneath the turbines. The same space can be used to support food production that can help regenerate the marine environment. The snacks are proof it’s possible. With an advocate like Samuel L. Jackson, who has shown a true passion for this project, we created a campaign that’s both playful and effective in sharing this initiative." said Monica Holmvik Persdotter, VP brand at Vattenfall.

The campaign is launching across all Vattenfall’s main markets, including UK, Sweden Finland, Germany and the Netherlands. It will be shown across a wide range of media channels such as TV, cinema, online video, outdoor and print with Samuel L. Jackson as the frontman. OMD Sweden has been the lead media agency for the campaign.

"I’ll admit, I never thought I’d be promoting wind farms and seaweed snacks, but here we are and I’m all for it. With this initiative, we had the chance to challenge people’s perceptions of wind farms and showcase an important project that educates what these giants can provide for us, beyond fossil free electricity. I’m all about challenging old ways of thinking and advocating for wind farming that is supporting ocean life," said Samuel L. Jackson.

The campaign aims to generate interest and buzz among diverse audiences. In addition to Samuel's involvement, the campaign also features community collaborations in local markets, where they will create their own unique takes on the initiative and the Snacks.

The Wind Farmed Seaweed Snacks were produced by Wavy Wonders in Denmark.

Although the Wind Farmed Seaweed Snacks are not intended as a commercial product for sale, a limited amount has been produced and will be shared with a selected few as well as Vattenfall employees.