Montreal Heart Institute Foundation Rebrands for a Future-Forward Mission

The Montreal Heart Institute Foundation has unveiled a renewed brand identity and a fully redesigned website, the result of a multidisciplinary collaboration with Cossette. This rebrand aims to elevate the Foundation’s positioning as a key player in cutting-edge medical innovation, with a voice that is expert, empathetic, and forward-thinking.

“The challenge was to reimagine the Foundation’s image in a way that reflects its profound purpose while staying true to its legacy. It was first and foremost an exercise in coherence, extending to both the brand’s visual signature and the voice it uses to express itself,” explained Richard Bélanger, vice president, design, at Cossette.

Sleek and modern, the new identity centres around the tagline “The future takes heart”, which captures the Foundation’s vital role in shaping the cardiovascular medicine of tomorrow. Cossette’s full range of expertise—from brand strategy to digital, creative and content—helped bring to life a brand that harmonises innovation with emotion.

A Digital Experience Driven by Innovation

The new website offers a narrative rooted in healthcare innovation, where clarity of information meets the warmth of human stories. Departing from traditional formats, the testimonial section features intimate and compelling podcast episodes, produced with Bruno Florin, giving authentic voice to those whose lives have been transformed by the Institute.

“Our goal was to clearly express the Foundation’s mission through a strong, distinctive, and human narrative—without ever compromising its credibility or expertise,” added Louis-Philippe Mathieu, vice president, digital group, at Cossette.

“This new brand positioning fully aligns with our commitment to fuel the momentum of innovation that sets the Montreal Heart Institute apart on the world stage. More than ever, the Foundation plays a key role in bringing the most promising ideas to life and turning them into concrete advancements in cardiovascular health,” said Nathalie Rochette, vice president, communications and relationship marketing, at the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation.

Designed to thrive across a wide range of touchpoints, the brand comes to life through experiences such as the Bal des Grands Cœurs and in the latest edition of the Foundation’s magazine.

