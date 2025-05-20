Moisson Montréal Food Bank Makes Food Insecurity Visible

Moisson Montréal food bank has just launched a unique awareness campaign called The Cart of Insecurity. This initiative, developed in collaboration with creative agency LG2, aims to draw attention to the very real but invisible issue that now affects one in five Montrealers: food insecurity. By creating a shopping cart so small that it forces people to make difficult choices and displaying it in a grocery store, Moisson Montréal has given concrete expression to a harsh reality. Shoppers were taken aback by the sight of the cart, which instantly conveys the severity of food insecurity. This shopping cart, a symbol heavy with meaning in a difficult economic climate, is incorporated into all aspects of the campaign: TV ads, online videos, proximity OOH, content in La Presse+ and social media executions.

“Food insecurity is often experienced in silence. This campaign aims to shine a light on a reality that we encounter every day without noticing. It reminds us that behind every empty cart, there are people who have to make difficult choices. Unfortunately, food is a variable expense. When it comes to cutting back on costs, households often start with groceries.” said Audrey Bernier, director of marketing and communications, Moisson Montréal.

“To make a real impact, we need to elicit strong, sincere reactions. Having a shopping cart that you can’t fill adequately is a situation you can only truly understand when you experience it yourself. That’s why we chose to shoot the spot in a real grocery store, where people could be confronted with the reality of struggling to put food on the table. This campaign highlights the essential role played by Moisson Montréal and raises collective awareness about individuals facing food insecurity.” said Alexandre Jourdain, partner, creative director, LG2.



A growing phenomenon



Food insecurity continues to rise in Montreal:



One in five people are affected.



In 2023, 239,481 Montrealers received food assistance every month. That’s more than the population of Quebec’s sixth largest city, Sherbrooke.



The demand for food assistance at Moisson Montréal has increased by 76% in five years. In 2024, the organisation fulfilled 999,455 monthly requests for assistance through its accredited agencies, compared to 567,317 in 2019.



The demographics of food insecurity are changing profoundly. The proportion of families and working people who rely on food assistance is steadily increasing.



Moisson Montréal encourages everyone to learn more about this campaign and take concrete action to support people facing food insecurity.



