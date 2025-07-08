Turning a Mayo Jar Label Into a Summer-Resistant Insulator

While some naysayers might claim mayonnaise doesn’t belong at summer cookouts, the reality says otherwise – plenty of people slather it on burgers, sandwiches and more when the sun’s out.



The concern about how this creamy spread is going to fare in warm weather is, however, valid. Heat and mayonnaise don’t mix well, and risking the side effects of dollops of spoiled sauce generally isn’t a great idea. Over the years, people have certainly found ways around this – ice packs, insulated bags, or simply forgoing the condiment altogether – but all of those require a degree of effort and hassle that, in an ideal world, could be avoided if mayonnaise jars just stayed cold unassisted.



Addressing this specific problem is Quebec-based sauce brand Groupe MAG, alongside creative agency LG2. Specifically, by transforming the labels of the company’s flagship product with silica aerogel – an insulator developed by NASA – the pair found an original solution to keep mayonnaise cold for longer, giving outdoor eaters up to an hour of assurance.



The initiative brought together scientific prowess and creative execution, and to learn more about it, LBB’s Jordan Won Neufeldt sat down with LG2 chief creative officer, Québec City, Luc Du Sault, as well as copywriter Félix-Antoine Belleville for a chat.









LBB> What was the brief for this campaign, and what made tackling the issue of keeping mayo cold the right way to creatively promote Groupe MAG?





Luc> There’s a lot of hype around Groupe MAG in Quebec right now. People are looking for American alternatives, and the fact that this is a quality mayo from Quebec makes it a perfect choice. But, the brand wanted to stay relevant and was looking for something innovative to present to Quebecers this summer.







LBB> With that in mind, at what point did you know this undertaking would be doable? What was the planning process like?





Luc> First we identified mayo’s enemy: heat. Then, we found a simple, modern solution: a cold label. We looked everywhere for the thinnest material possible that could insulate the product from heat, and we stumbled on this very efficient thin lining (3 millimetre) called silica aerogel. It was developed for NASA’s astronaut suits.







LBB> Tell us more about how you came across this! What was the testing process like, were there other contenders during this phase, and how does it actually keep the jar cold?





Félix-Antoine> We discovered silica aerogel while looking into how space shuttles and astronaut suits are insulated. It’s a nanomaterial with amazing insulating properties, which made it perfect for our product.



To make sure the aerogel blocked enough heat to make the label effective, we conducted three tests with labels of various thicknesses arranged in different ways. The temperature was measured continuously, and our goal of extending freshness by one hour was quickly achieved with prototype number three.



Ultimately, the final label consists of several thin layers of silica aerogel and metal. This combination of materials retains the coldness from a refrigerator. Since the label covers the entire jar, the cold is retained for even longer.







LBB> Of course, a jar label needs a nice aesthetic too. What was the design process like in this regard, ensuring the final result had form and function?





Félix-Antoine> Incidentally, we were commissioned to rebrand Groupe MAG sauces last year. So, for the special label, we kept the design of the classic mayo jars but modified a few details to create a limited edition that would respect the new design.







LBB> The accompanying spot is super fun! What was the filming process like, and how did you work with your cast to get ridiculous reaction shots?





Félix-Antoine> The video was shot by Nova Film, a production company based in Quebec. We used two cameras to achieve the final result. The reactions were filmed with a camera that slows down two to three seconds of action into a 30-second video. This super slow motion allowed us to select the funniest moments for our final version.



The casting was also important, and the director David Poulin made some amazing choices. We wanted big eyes to amplify the humour in the scenes, and I think we succeeded!







LBB> Equally, how did you find the right soundtrack to bring it to life?





​Félix-Antoine> Right from the start, we knew we wanted something classic to amplify the ridiculous drama and epic nature of the idea. With a touch of opera and a modern beat in the background, the two tracks we used enhanced the comedic effect of the spot.







LBB> Overall, what challenges have you faced during this project? How did you overcome them?





Félix-Antoine> The testing process to create a label that actually worked was definitely a challenge. It was really important to the team and the client that the label not only looked good, but could actually keep mayo cold.



The other challenge was to shoot and launch the initiative before the summer holidays. The project was executed in record time to ensure it was launched on schedule. On the production side, the video is full of interesting, technical transitions, which made filming more complicated. However, thanks to Nova Film and the production team, we were able to completely nail the images we had in mind.







LBB> What lessons have you learned in the making of this campaign?





Félix-Antoine> Several. Mainly, it takes a strong team to achieve so much in such a short period of time, and everyone has to be passionate about the creative product. We’re fortunate to spend our days working with client services, strategy, and executive teams who are all passionate about creativity and ideas. That’s how we make things happen. Not to mention our partners, such as Nova Film and Circonflex, who are always up for a challenge and make everything even better.







LBB> Since launch, how have people reacted to this campaign?





Félix-Antoine> So far, the response has been very positive. The public seems to like the idea, and the influencers who got their hands on the first labels think it’s brilliant.



We’re giving away 100 jars through a social media contest, which is ending soon, so consumers will finally be able to try out the label for themselves during their summer meals. I can’t wait to see their reactions on social media as well.







LBB> Finally, now that you’ve experimented with this technology, is it something you could see yourself applying to future creative campaigns down the line?





​Félix-Antoine> Silica aerogel? I don’t think so… The idea belongs to MAG now, but maybe with the positive response we’re getting, they’ll want to make it an official summer product produced in industrial quantities!



