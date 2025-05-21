Michael Gove, Dr Martha Newson and Takwa Khelifi to Speak at Nudgestock

Michael Gove joins Ogilvy UK’s Rory Sutherland to discuss the principles and permutations of power.

Nudgestock, the global celebration for consumer behaviour and creativity, has confirmed Michael Gove, editor of The Spectator and former Cabinet Minister, will be speaking. Gove will join Rory Sutherland on stage to discuss how the powers of persuasion, bias and influence apply both to the newsroom and Number 10.

Ogilvy Consulting’s acclaimed all-day festival for CMOs and brand leaders, now in its 13th year, returns on June 27th to host ten leading authorities across marketing, psychology, neuroscience and behavioural economics. The speakers will unpack the challenges of this year’s theme – power – deconstructing the critical impact power has on consumer relationships, habits and behaviours.

"Power is a double-edged sword. It can corrupt, it can consume, but it's also the only instrument we have to effect real change. The challenge is how to master it and wield it with purpose and precision, without succumbing to it’s temptations. Whether it's the power to shape narratives or enact public policy, the principles remain the same: use it wisely, use it justly, and never forget the responsibility it entails." said Michael Gove.

"The power of marketing isn't simply about market share or ad spend; it's about using creativity and counter intuitive thinking to shape perceptions, influence behaviour, and ultimately, drive societal change. The most potent brands understand the need for creativity that can change behaviour and innovation, but in business the power to say no far outweighs the power to say yes.” said Rory Sutherland, vc Ogilvy UK.

Nudgestock speakers also include:

Dr. Martha Newson, the anthropologist and psychologist who has studied everyone from football hooligans in Brazil, fundamentalists in Indonesia and partygoers in Britain’s rave scene. She will explore the mechanisms that forge social bonds to cultivate belonging within communities and brands.

Professor Charles Spence will demonstrate how using sensory cues can profoundly influence consumer behaviour and brand perception, demonstrating how to ethically engineer multisensory experiences that captivate audiences and drive measurable results.

Takwa Khelifi will discuss how to change a nation's food behaviour, an expert in blending storytelling and digital innovation for social impact, she will demonstrate how counter intuitive thinking can address promoting healthier eating habits and reducing food waste.

Other Nudgestock speakers include CEO whisperer Roger L. Martin, Max Farelly, the reality tv guru talking the psychological triggers of power, Dan Davies reveals the hidden dynamics that shape corporations and our individual decisions.

Nudgestock tickets are selling fast, buy yours here, but note the event will also be streamed live for free here.

Rory Sutherland, vc of Ogilvy UK and founder of Ogilvy’s celebrated behavioural science practice will be one of the hosts of Nudgestock. Sutherland has written several books including the best-selling Alchemy: The Power of Ideas That Don’t Make Sense, has become a TikTok sensation and features regularly on popular podcasts, including Stephen Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO, Jamie Laing’s Great Company, and Rick Reubens Tetragrammaton.

