Lightsaber Battle Royale Erupts in Star Wars x Coca-Cola Collab

Coca-Cola and Disney have announced an out-of-this-world collaboration which involves new limited edition Star Wars packaging and a cinematic 2.5-minute hero film that will have your inner child leaping around, swinging an imaginary lightsaber.



The campaign was created in partnership with WPP Open X, led by Ogilvy and supported by EssenceMediacom and Hogarth, in collaboration with Disney Corporate Alliances, forpeople and Momentum.



Starting this month, ‘Refresh Your Galaxy’ brings 30 collectable Coca-Cola can and bottle designs to Star Wars fans across the North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan and Asia-South-Pacific regions, adorned with fan-favourite characters, from Darth Vader to Grogu and The Mandalorian. ​



Scannable QR codes on the packaging and out-of-home creative will also unlock an immersive AR experience where fans can record a video in the style of a Star Wars hologram transmission.









The campaign is accompanied by the ‘Refresh Your Galaxy’ hero film, which sees a cinema packed full of cosplaying Star Wars fans erupt into chaotic lightsaber duels and nostalgic moments of fan service after the projector breaks mid-screening. Directed by Division’s François Rousselet, it’s full of child-like wonder and some impressive action set pieces, falling deftly on the charming side of cheesy.

“The creative was designed to live across platforms, from packaging and digital to real-world experiences, engaging fans wherever they are," said Ogilvy’s global creative lead on Coca-Cola, Guillermo Vega. "It’s a celebration of storytelling, imagination, and the joy these two brands have sparked for decades.”

“This collaboration is about more than just bringing together two iconic brands, it's about celebrating the power of Star Wars fandom, shared passions and the strength of community when we lift each other up,” said Islam ElDessouky, global vice president, creative strategy and content at The Coca‑Cola Company.



“From discovering the hum of a lightsaber to experiencing movie marathons, to enjoying a refreshing, effervescent Coca‑Cola with popcorn, the cinema has been the quintessential venue for filmgoers to be transported to a galaxy far, far away,” he added, sharing that short-form digital content will expand the campaign, blending Coca‑Cola’s brand with the storytelling of Star Wars.











“A cornerstone of Disney's collaboration with Coca‑Cola continues to be creating campaigns in honour of fans,” said Mindy Hamilton, SVP, global marketing partnerships at The Walt Disney Company. "Star Wars is a powerful cultural force around the world, with millions of fans across generations who carry these stories off the screen and into their lives. This custom campaign is for them and inspired by them."



The campaign's limited edition packaging is similar to last year's 'Coca‑Cola x Marvel: The Heroes' collection, which featured illustrations of 30-plus characters from across the Marvel Universe on Coca‑Cola and Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar bottles and cans.

​That campaign also featured a cinematic hero film, directed by Antoine Bardou-Jacquet via Partizan, and was led by agency Gut with support from WPP Open X -- including VML, Ogilvy and BCW, along with Momentum and Forpeople.

For 'Refresh Your Galaxy', characters include, but are not limited to:

Coca‑Cola Original Taste: Lando Calrissian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Queen Amidala, Kylo Ren, Ahsoka Tano, Darth Maul, K-2SO, Boba Fett, Poe Dameron, The Mandalorian, Cassian Andor, General Grievous and Emperor Palpatine.

Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar: Darth Vader, Yoda, Princess Leia, Anakin Skywalker, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Han Solo, BB-8, C-3PO, R2-D2, Finn, Rey, Grogu and Imperial Stormtrooper.

Designs featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu, First Order Stormtrooper and Chewbacca will be available only at the Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts.