Meghan Lang Appointed SVP, Global Managing Director, Advertising at Company 3

​Company 3 has appointed Meghan Lang as SVP, global managing director, advertising, based in Los Angeles. Meghan brings over two decades of extensive experience in business development, strategic leadership, and production oversight within the advertising, post-production, and entertainment industries.

In her new position, Meghan will spearhead Company 3's global advertising efforts, leveraging her relationships with top brands and national advertising agencies. Her expertise in driving consistent revenue growth, expanding client portfolios, and repositioning creative studios for long-term success will be instrumental in Company 3's continued expansion.

Before joining Company 3, Meghan served as managing director/executive producer at Blacksmith in Los Angeles, where she led the launch of their LA studio and drove significant business growth. Prior to joining Blacksmith, Lang was senior executive producer at TRAFIK in Los Angeles, overseeing the company's transition from MPC. She was also the senior executive producer at MPC Los Angeles and New York, where she was responsible for managing, overseeing, and growing the US colour team.

"I've always admired the unparalleled talent that makes Company 3 so special, and I'm incredibly excited to be a part of it now," said Meghan Lang. "I look forward to contributing to the growth of our Finishing team and the continued success of the colour team, particularly working with a visionary like Stefan. It's been great getting to know so many of the amazing people behind the artists already, and I'm excited to work alongside them as we shape the company's next evolution."

​Stefan Sonnenfeld, co-founder and CEO of Company 3, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Meghan to Company 3. Her incredible track record in building strong client relationships, driving significant growth, and fostering collaborative environments is exactly what we need as we continue to expand our global advertising footprint. Her leadership will be invaluable as we embark on this exciting new chapter."

​Tom Poole, chief creative officer, added, "Meghan's strategic vision will be a tremendous asset in further strengthening our client relationships, growing the advertising side of the business, all enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional visual work."