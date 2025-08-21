Juicy Juice Expands 'Kid Shaman' Universe with Immune-Boosting Adventure

​Humanaut, the independent, full-service advertising agency based in Chattanooga, has partnered with Juicy Juice to launch a colourful new chapter in the brand’s 'Kid Shaman' universe. The campaign introduces a new 100% juice product with immune system support from Vitamin C and Zinc, delivered through a vibrant world of nature-fuelled adventures.

In the playful campaign, parents venture into a fantastical hideaway to seek the wisdom of 'The Wise One,' a pint-sized shaman with a knack for delivering life’s most important lessons. In the hero spot, the Shaman, perched in an elaborate treehouse with his friends, reveals his knowledge—children need to play in trees and drink Juicy Juice.

The work dramatises the brand’s belief that 'nature is the best medicine,' while highlighting Juicy Juice’s core benefits: 100% fruit juice with no added sugar, no artificial sweeteners, and no high fructose corn syrup—now powered with immune system support.

“We’re excited to introduce our new Immune System Support, an innovation that builds on everything families already love about Juicy Juice while adding functional benefits parents care about more than ever,” said Ilene Bergenfeld, chief marketing officer, Juicy Juice.

“Our goal was to emotionally connect with parents in a fresh and memorable way,” Ilene added. “Humanaut took the magic we built with ‘Juicelightenment’ and expanded it into a world parents and kids will want to step into–celebrating nature, imagination and 100% juice.”

This kid shaman extension is Humanaut’s second campaign for Juicy Juice. The campaign is rolling out on social and online channels, CTV, Meta, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and other platforms. The campaign includes a hero :30 video, two :15 videos, two :06 videos and numerous static and display assets.

“We loved the opportunity to revisit the world of Juicelightenment. It's such a fun platform to showcase kids being kids, while also acknowledging they may have the clearest insight into what's actually important in life - playing outside, getting a little dirty, and yeah - maybe enjoying a little juice while we're at it,” said Dan Jacobs, chief creative officer at Humanaut.

The campaign expands the brand’s Kid Shaman universe by building on the character’s perceived wisdom and expanding his circle of equally enlightened friends. The world has been physically expanded with the addition of playfully designed treehouses, forts, and kid inventions, which lean into the framing that kids playing in nature brings out their ingenuity and creativity. The work highlights that 'nature is the best medicine' and how the concept connects to Juicy Juice’s expanded benefit of immune system support.

Immune system support is the #1 functional benefit consumers look for in a food or beverage, according to research group Innova. An endless supply of adult-targeted beverages that offer immune system support has flooded the market, but the market for children’s products represents a significant opportunity in the juice category. Juicy Juice has enormous brand equity in the “healthier options” space for children’s beverages because it launched in 1977 as a shelf-stable, 100 percent fruit juice with no added sugar.

Humanaut creates breakthrough advertising campaigns and content for better-for-you brands that need to disrupt or grow a category. The full-service, independent agency also houses a soup-to-nuts print, audio, and video production studio. The agency’s clients include global CPG brands, natural and organic food companies, high-profile beverage clients, health, wellness, and beauty brands, and forward-looking fashion brands. The agency has been recognised on Advertising Age’s A-List, Adweek’s Top 100 Creatives, and has dozens of awards from The Effies, The Clios, One Show, and The Webby Awards.

