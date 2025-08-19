Frost Bank's Unexpectantly True Stories Make Banking Simple

The latest phase of Frost Bank’s 'Unexpectedly True Stories' campaign has rolled out across Texas via OOH, TV, and social media. The campaign features real stories from Frost bankers and the lengths they go to for their customers.



Directed by Nalle Sjöblad of Spark & Riot – who also helmed last year’s debut instalment – each spot dramatises surprising, out-of-the-box ways Frost employees have stepped in to help. From uncovering a flower shop fraud scandal, to climbing down storm drains to rescue a lost cashier’s check, to helping a customer buy a car with a debit card, the stories showcase just how far Frost will go.

Each re-enactment unfolds alongside a voiceover narration of the real events, culminating in a playful reveal of the recording booth – where the voice actor can hardly believe the twists of bad luck… and the good fortune of having Frost on your side.

Director Nalle Sjöblad said, "It was an honour to collaborate with Frost Bank again! We brought back the meta-elements of our previous campaign, cutting between the staged recreations and the VO booth, to humorously show how Frost Bank goes above and beyond for its customers, it really underlines the honesty we’re trying to convey with these commercials.”

Since Frost launched its rebrand last year, accompanied by 'Unexpectedly True Stories' ad spots - emphasising real human, 24/7 service that goes far beyond smiles and remembering your name – the bank has reached an all-time high of 75% awareness and sustained growth across all generations of customers.

Frost Bank CMO Blair McGrain said, “At Frost, remarkable moments happen every day. Our ‘Frost Unexpectedly True Stories’ campaign celebrates the bankers who go above and beyond in ways that feel truly unbanklike. Whether it's the team who jumps in the car to make sure a customer is protected from fraud, or the banker who heads into a storm drain to retrieve a deposit, it's those split-second decisions and extra steps that turn challenges into victories. It's the incredible customer stories like these that inspired us to expand the campaign with new ads and animated creative that bring these moments to life in fresh, engaging ways."

