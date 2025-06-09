Meet The Panellists: Beachside Chat with Heineken and LePub

The LBB & Friends Beach is thrilled to unveil an exclusive beachside chat with Heineken and LePub, part of Publicis Groupe, on Tuesday 17th June at 11:30am. LBB’s founder and CEO, Matt Cooperwill sit down with the global head of Heineken, Nabil Nasserand global CEO of Le Pub, Bruno Bertelli to unpack their unique, award-winning relationship as client and brand.

In this laid-back but unfiltered conversation, Matt will dig into how and why LePub was built, what makes it different from a traditional agency setup, and how they’re working as partners to secure Heineken’s "future of social life" in a world that’s not exactly rushing back to the bar.

From big ideas to local nuance, global platforms to community building, and the role of data in driving creativity, this candid conversation will examine LePub’s purpose-built creative model, designed to future-proof one of the world’s most iconic brands, whilst sharing examples of superb creative work along the way.





PANELLISTS





Nabil Nasser, Global Head, Heineken

Lebanese, 12 years in Procter & Gamble, 12 years in Heineken. Lead marketing Brazil, Russia, Switzerland. Lead global Cider & Flavored categories and now leading Heineken brand, Birra Moretti brand and Media globally.







Bruno Bertelli, Global CEO, LePub, CCO, LePub Worldwide

A solid career that began in New York City as a copywriter, quickly rising through the ranks thanks to his sharp creative mind and bold vision. After extensive experience on high-profile global accounts, in 2011 he joined Publicis Italy as Executive Creative Director working on some of the world's most iconic brands including Heineken, Diesel, Barilla, and Netflix. Under his guidance, Publicis Italy topped WARC's Creative 100 in both 2022 and 2023 building on that momentum of outstanding acclaim and global recognition to drive a continuous wave of growth. This culminated in 2022 when Bertelli led the agency's international rebranding, launching LePub. Since 2025, LePub stands as a powerful global network, spanning ten agencies across the world with over 300 talents and 25 cultural nuances, recognized for its unmatched creativity, strong brand strategies, and cutting-edge digital solutions. Renowned for his strategic acumen, forward-thinking approach and pioneering expertise in creative direction, Bruno has an unparalleled talent for transforming brand communications through brave innovation and visionary leadership. He is a key figure in the global advertising industry, widely acknowledged as one of the world's top Chief Creative Officers, having boasted throughout his career path over 400 accolades, including 189 prestigious Cannes Lions.





MODERATOR





Matt Cooper, CEO & Founder, Little Black Book



​Matt Cooper has been working in the ad world for over 35 years. He began at Saatchi & Saatchi, London in the wild 1980s — before the internet and mobile phones but during the heyday of flash company cars and bottomless expense accounts. He later joined a small effects company called The Mill, now a top global post-production house with offices in London, New York, and Los Angeles.

While at The Mill, Matt launched BEAM.TV, the online advertising approval, archiving and distribution platform. It was during his global travels for BEAM that the idea for LBB was born: a need for a central platform to find the best companies, places to stay, client-friendly restaurants and creative resources in each city. What began as a series of books evolved into the global creative platform that LBB is today.





Read the full ‘Better Together’ content programme.​​​





View all Cannes 2025 news.

​



Content Sponsor:

MCA - MurphyCobb Associates

Partners:

72Point. | Adobe | APA - Advertising Producers Association

AudioStack&Claritas | Bauer MediaOutdoor | Cannes Lions

Croud | Girl&Bear | GPN - Global Production Network

IAPI - The Institute Of Advertising Practitioners In Ireland

ICA - The Institute of Canadian Agencies

ICCO – International Communications Consultancy Organisation

ITG - Inspired Thinking Group | KEEP | LIA - London International Awards

LucidLink | MSQ | Nouri Films | Peach | Porter Novelli | Razorfish

RWS Small World Studio | Shutterstock Studios | thenetworkone | Zulu Alpha Kilo