Meet The Panellists: 60:40 Vision: Why Brand Matters from Day One

On Thursday 19th June at 13:30, join us on the LBB & Friends Beach for a myth-busting conversation on why brand-building isn’t just a luxury for the big players — it’s a necessity from day one.

The brand-versus-performance debate has been raging for years. But fresh global data from the IPA, Ebiquity, Ritson and Tracksuit confirms what savvy marketers already know: the 60:40 balance between long-term brand-building and short-term activation is the sweet spot — and it holds true for both legacy brands and scrappy start-ups alike.



In this thought-provoking session moderated by Alex Reeves, managing editor EMEA, Little Black Book, global effectiveness and marketing leaders will explore why brand thinking should be embedded from day one, even for performance-first start-ups.

LBB's, Alex Reeves, managing editor EMEA, will sit down with:

-Laurence Green, director of effectiveness, IPA​

- Sadira E. Furlow, global brand and comms officer, Tony’s Chocolonely​



-Harjot Singh, global chief strategy officer, McCann Worldgroup & McCann​





60:40 Vision: Why Brand Matters from Day One

There’s plenty of heat in the brand-versus-performance debate. Fresh global data from the likes of the IPA, Ebiquity, Ritson and Tracksuit confirms the universal 60:40 sweet spot between long-term brand-building and short-term activation. But here's the surprising bit: this holds true across mature brands and emerging start-ups alike. Join a panel of global effectiveness and marketing experts to discover why performance-first start-ups should plant brand seeds from day one. Find out how brand-building drives immediate sales and cultivates future demand. The result? Healthier, more sustainable profitability for young businesses worldwide.





Laurence Green, director of effectiveness, IPA

​Laurence Green is director of effectiveness at the UK’s Institute of Practitioners in Advertising, on a mission to simplify and celebrate best practice creative effectiveness.

A strategist turned business director and agency founder, Laurence started, grew and sold two creative agencies - Fallon London (Cannes Grand Prix winner in Film and Outdoor) and 101 - before sending the elevator down.

Along the way, he’s worked with some of the world’s greatest brands and got out of the way of some of the world’s best work. But he mainly gets asked about Cadbury’s ‘Gorilla’.

Laurence has served as a Trustee at Somerset House (the London home of cultural innovators) and as chair of the British Independent Film Awards board. He is currently a trustee at Aardman Animations, the Academy Award-winning home of Wallace & Gromit.





Sadira E. Furlow, global brand and comms officer, Tony’s Chocolonely

From managing billion-dollar brands to scaling a unicorn startup, Sadira is a true brand + creative marketing genius – with the awards to prove it. Forever fuelled by curiosity, she’s architected growth and generated smiles for over 20 different brands, delivering performance with purpose for Lay’s, Happy Money and more. And now, she’s swapped the city that never sleeps for the city that always cycles to lead Tony’s team of impact-makers.

A steward of stories, she captures and champions the magic of Tony’s like no other, allowing the brand to reach its greatest potential and impact in cocoa. Heading up both the Creative and Global Comms team, she’s responsible for the long-term strategy, culture and brand identity – overseeing the challenger brand marketing that makes us uniquely, undeniably and unreservedly Tony’s. And she does it all without a wand, cape or top hat (but with some fresh new kicks). Pretty magical, eh?





Harjot Singh, global chief strategy officer, McCann Worldgroup & McCann

Harjot Singh is an award-winning advertising executive with a proven, global track record.

Unwavering in his belief that creativity is the world’s most powerful resource, Harjot is most drawn to people shaped by their interest in constant discovery, learning and open mindedness.

For over 25 years, Harjot has held senior, management roles in North America, Asia, and Europe, working with some of the most well-known creative agencies in the world, and advising many of the world’s most successful brands and corporations across every category and sector; from packaged good, to banking, cars, retail, telco, beauty, fashion, and the public sector. Colleagues and clients consistently credit him with bringing clarity and inspiration from the complex, putting human needs at the heart of any marketing response, and delivering measurable impact.

Harjot is currently global chief strategy officer for McCann and McCann Worldgroup.

He joined McCann in New York in 2011 to lead the General Mills and Nestle business globally. Prior to being named global CSO of McCann in January 2021 he served as chief strategy officer, McCann Worldgroup EMEA and UK, leading it to be the most creatively effective agency network, and the only agency network to have been ranked #1 for 6 consecutive years. He was named EMEA Strategist of the year in 2020 by Campaign Magazine.

In January 2023, Harjot was promoted into an expanded, group wide global strategy, and executive leadership role with a remit that extends across all McCann Worldgroup brands, agencies, and regions. Under Harjot’s leadership McCann Worldgroup continues to be ranked the #1 Most Effective Agency Network in the world.

Harjot has judged, chaired, advised, spoken at, and won awards at the most notable and influential industry award shows around the world. In recognition of his expertise and contribution to advancing the understanding of advertising effectiveness globally, Harjot was elected a Fellow of the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising in June 2023. He is also non- executive director of a UK based economic development consultancy with worldwide operations, and serves on the board of directors for Effie Wolrdwide and the board of trustees of the British History of Advertising Trust, and Artangel, a UK based global public art organisation committed to celebrating the artists of today and identifying those of tomorrow.





MODERATOR





Alex Reeves, managing editor, EMEA, LBB

​Alex has been on the Little Black Book editorial team since 2017, but has been writing about advertising since 2012. Former editor of UK commercial production publication The Beak Street Bugle, what began as a career covering the craft side of the British industry broadened significantly when he joined the global platform of LBB. He’s now managing editor for the EMEA region.

A keen escapist, Alex tries to get as much time as he can away from screens, whether that’s tending to the veg he grows, cooking and fermenting said vegetables, or taking long walks while listening to pulp sci-fi audiobooks.





Read the full ‘Better Together’ content programme.​





View all Cannes 2025 news.​









Partners:

72Point. | Adobe | APA - Advertising Producers Association

AudioStack&Claritas | Bauer Media Outdoor | Cannes Lions

Croud | Girl&Bear | GPN - Global Production Network

IAPI - The Institute Of Advertising Practitioners In Ireland

ICA - The Institute of Canadian Agencies

ICCO – International Communications Consultancy Organisation

ITG - Inspired Thinking Group | KEEP | LIA - London International Awards

LucidLink | MSQ | Nouri Films | Peach | Porter Novelli | Razorfish

RWS Small World Studio | Shutterstock Studios | thenetworkone | Zulu Alpha Kilo