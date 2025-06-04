Meet the Panellists: From Culture to Community: Finding the Universal Threads in Brand Storytelling

On Tuesday 17th June at 16:30pm, directors from the production and agency worlds will take to the LBB & Friends Beach stage in a panel presented by Little Black Book & RWS titled, ‘From Culture to Community: Finding the Universal Threads in Brand Storytelling’.



Today’s audiences don’t think in borders, they think in beliefs, passions, fandoms, subcultures. And if your brand isn’t speaking their language, they’re not listening.

In this no-BS panel, LBB’s very own Tará McKerr, Americas Reporter, will sit down with brand and film directors from RWS, RSA Films, Adobe, and Smirnoff, to unpack what it really takes to create brand stories that move across markets, are built with community relevance from day one, and actually resonate globally.

Tara will be joined by:

- James Alexander, Senior Director, RWS Group​

- Stephanie Jacoby, Global Brand Director, Smirnoff​

- Meji Alabi, Director, RSA Films​​

- Jay Ganaden, Director, Global Agency Partnerships,Adobe Firefly, Adobe

​

From Culture to Community: Finding the Universal Threads in Brand Storytelling

For decades, brands have built their global storytelling strategies around culture- defining audiences by geography, nationality, and tradition. But today, the most meaningful connections aren’t always happening along national boundaries; they’re happening within communities that transcend them. This shift is being led by digital-first generations, where identity is no longer defined solely by where you were born, but by what you believe in, what you’re passionate about, and the communities you choose to engage with.

As marketers, creatives, and brand strategists, our challenge is clear: how do we craft stories that are emotionally universal but adaptable in execution? How do we stop thinking about ‘localization’ as an afterthought and start embedding community relevance from the very start? The brands that get this right will not only reach audiences - they’ll belong to them.





PANELLISTS

​

James Alexander, Senior Director, RWS Group

​James has nearly three decades of experience in content and leadership roles across creative industries and geographies. He now leads Small World Studio, the creative production arm of RWS Group.

James cut his teeth as an editor in book publishing, and then as a travel writer and copywriter, before becoming editorial director at Time Out, building teams across key cities in the Middle East to establish the brand as a leading media outlet in the region.

He has since held senior management roles at language services & tech providers, with an increasing focus on the global-first approach to the creative process - more recently managing business units within RWS, and driving value for some of the world's top brands by pioneering in the space between localisation and integrated creative services.

He lives in the countryside outside London with his wife and four kids.





Stephanie Jacoby, Global Brand Director, Smirnoff

​​Stephanie holds a degree in Psychology from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the Stanford School of Business. This has given her the competitive advantage of a deep understanding of consumers’ minds from a business perspective. With more than 17 years of experience in the spirits industry at Diageo, she has led cross-functional teams to grow global brands with purpose through bold and breakthrough creativity rooted in deep consumer and cultural insight.

Stephanie is known for her ability to deliver inspiring brand visions that galvanize teams to deliver outstanding results together. Her deep expertise in Wine & Spirits has resulted in tremendous growth, working with brands such as Johnnie Walker, Baileys, Ketel One, Tanqueray, Bulleit, and Smirnoff, where she held the role of Global Senior Vice President until 2024. Stephanie stepped into her current role in August 2024, where she oversees Diageo’s global portfolio of vodkas. She is skilled in consumer goods, food & beverage, brand management, marketing strategy, influencer marketing & partnerships, and product innovation.





Meji Alabi, Director, RSA Films

​Meji Alabi is a renowned Grammy Award-winning Nigerian/British director. He creates impactful, creative, and highly acclaimed work. His music videos and commercials are some of the most talked about culture-shaping art driving work in Africa, with collaborators including Beyonce, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Rema, Davido, and Stormzy, and brands including Guinness, KFC, Toyota, Cadillac, Martell, Pepsi, and Nike.

In 2023, Meji co-directed ‘Voices Rising – The Music of Wakanda Forever’, a three-episode documentary series following the making of the music and songs of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ for Disney+. ‘Water & Garri’, Meji’s debut feature film starring Tiwa Savage, was released in 2024.

Meji continues to gain recognition globally with his public speaking and mentorship commitments. In 2021 and 2022 he appeared on CNN’s African voices in support of his campaign films for Malaria No More, featuring David Beckham and Eliud Kipchoge alongside many other global stars.​





Jay Ganaden, Director, Global Agency Partnerships, Adobe Firefly, Adobe

​Jay Ganaden is a Design and Gen AI Technology Leader with experience across agencies, startups, and Fortune 100 companies. At Adobe, he is the Director of Global Agency Partnerships for Adobe Firefly, was on the founding team for Adobe Firefly, and rolled out Firefly across 500+ enterprise agencies, brands, and system integrators. His work has driven the development of new Adobe Firefly Enterprise products like Custom Models and Firefly Services APIs.

Previously, Jay held UX Design leadership roles at Razorfish and Momentum Design Lab, worked as an Advertising Photographer for major brands, and began his career at Google and KPMG Consulting. His education includes graduate study at Stanford Business School, Stanford d.School, and MIT Sloan, with a BBA in Management Information Systems from UT Austin. Jay lives in Berkeley, CA with his partner Paulina and their two dogs, and enjoys wrenching on and racing bicycles.





MODERATOR

​



Tará McKerr, Americas Reporter, Little Black Book

Tará has spent the past six years uncovering the human side of the story. After an early career in law and financial crime at top investment banks, she shifted her focus to journalism – writing green finance and business columns for online and print magazines before joining Little Black Book three years ago.

Now Americas reporter at LBB, Tará is a nerd for strategy and covers creativity, culture, and the people shaping the industry. A lover of in-depth interviews and narrative-led features, she digs into the why behind standout craft and brave ideas.

Outside of journalism, Tará is an avid spoken word poet, regularly performing across Ireland and the UK.

​



Read the full ‘Better Together’ content programme.​​

​

View all Cannes 2025 news.









