Products Call on Online Entrepreneurs to Ship with Pride with Sendcloud

Behind every online store lies a dream, an idea, a product into which someone has poured their heart and soul. But when shipping falters due to lost packages, unclear tracking, or exorbitant costs, that pride remains unseen. With its first brand campaign, Sendcloud - Europe's largest shipping partner - emphasises that good shipping is essential for properly showcasing your product.



In the campaign videos, created by Sendcloud’s agency of record Monks, the products themselves take the lead in addressing their entrepreneurs about the shipping process. With humour, sass, and a touch of drama, they make it clear that the pride of the company - namely, themselves - should get all the attention it deserves. Shipping is a way to show off what you sell. And with Sendcloud as your shipping partner, it becomes a lot easier, and perhaps even more enjoyable.

Research by Sendcloud has shown that the shipping experience matters. More than a quarter of consumers (27.7%) abandon a purchase if they have any doubts about the delivery. And when a delivery fails, more than half (57.4%) don't return. Even minor annoyances, such as damaged packages (50.9%), delays (31.2%), poor service (26.2%), and unclear tracking (21.7%) are reason enough to limit your order to a one-time purchase. Poor shipping not only undermines your product but also customer trust.

Merel van Lente, head of brand building at Sendcloud, says, “Many entrepreneurs view shipping as a technical side process, while it's an essential part of the customer experience. Our research shows that poor delivery not only loses revenue but also trust. Products are meant to be celebrated and delivered with care, not to disappear into the sorting process or eat into your margins. With this campaign, we want to show that shipping is simpler than you think and the perfect way to showcase your product.”

Amanda Bao, head of strategy at Monks in the Netherlands, adds, “The fact that shipping is so complex, and actually a headache for many entrepreneurs, is absurd. We want to highlight this in this campaign by featuring a fellow victim of such a poor process - the products - and show how things can be done differently.”



The campaign is now live in the Netherlands, Belgium, and France.

