EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
news
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Awards and Events in association with
Awards & Events
Awards and Events
Monks' 2025 Cannes Contenders
10/06/2025
lbbonline.com
168
LIKE
ADD TO COLLECTION
10/06/2025
Share
The Monks network shares its hopefuls for Cannes Lions 2025, including work for Netflix, MINI and AB InBev
AB InBev - Beer Retirement Account
Victimes et Citoyens - Drive Like a Woman
AB InBev - Energy Insurance
AB InBev - Fields of Glory
MINI - MINI Wembley Takeover
Centre for Community Initiative - My First Voice
Netflix - Senna’s Cut
Netflix - The F***ing Car
Netflix - The Unlikely Alliance
Credits
Add my Credit
Awards and Events in association with
Awards & Events
More News from Monks
MassiveMusic and Monks Invite Creative Industry to Take Some MMMe Time at Cannes Lions
06/06/2025
Monks Named The One Show’s First-Ever ‘AI Pioneer Organization’
16/05/2025
Sendcloud Appoints Monks as Its Agency Partner in Europe
10/04/2025
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Monks
Women of Rwanda
100Weeks
07/03/2025
Without Guilt
Mohamed Al Tayeb
20/06/2024
Selector
BMW Belux
28/07/2023
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1