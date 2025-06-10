senckađ
Monks' 2025 Cannes Contenders

10/06/2025
The Monks network shares its hopefuls for Cannes Lions 2025, including work for Netflix, MINI and AB InBev

AB InBev - Beer Retirement Account



Victimes et Citoyens - Drive Like a Woman



AB InBev - Energy Insurance



AB InBev - Fields of Glory 



MINI - MINI Wembley Takeover 



Centre for Community Initiative - My First Voice



Netflix - Senna’s Cut



Netflix - The F***ing Car



Netflix - The Unlikely Alliance



Credits
