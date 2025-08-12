Agency Leader Mary Crosse and Filmmaker John Poliquin Launch Fanfare

Fanfare, a fresh AICP-member production company from industry powerhouses Mary Crosse and John Poliquin, has officially opened its doors —bringing a modern, talent-first approach to the production world. Fanfare offers full-service production services, built from the ground up to be flexible, modern, and focused on supporting talent. The company launched with fresh branding to reflect its celebratory attitude, with design by Autobody Studios designer Max Friedman.

Mary and John launched Fanfare as the modern production company for 2025 with the current advertising climate in mind, filling the gap with its curation of talent and structured production solutions to meet a wider variety of clients and project briefs.

For Mary and John, starting Fanfare was a natural next step after years of working together and building strong relationships in the industry. They honed their strongest suits into a space that feels right for today and for the hand-picked talent they champion. Notably, Mary has had leadership experience within industry heavyweights such as Mekanism, Joan Creative, FCB, mcgarrybowen, Havas, and Publicis. Her expertise spans work at large and small, local and global creative agencies, from holding companies to indies, client in-house and vendor-side, and within production and VFX studios alike. John has helmed campaigns as a commercial director and directed/produced projects as an entertainment director for studios such as Warner Bros., Netflix, Paramount, and Prime Video. Adding yet another hat, he has also served as a post producer on the VFX side, spanning commercials and features. The duo come armed with experience from all sides of the business and all sectors of the industry.

Mary noted, “After starting and running several successful production companies under outside corporate financing, it was the natural next step to build a fresh, independent and minority owned, modern production company out of all our past learnings from varied experiences across the industry--from leadership roles across agency creative production, as a production company vendor, and in-house client side.”

John added, “Fanfare was born out of a shared belief that production should be a joyful, collaborative experience. We’ve both seen every side of the business--agency, brand, studio, post--and we’re building the kind of creative environment we always wanted to work in. One that supports bold ideas, champions emerging voices, and delivers unforgettable work.”