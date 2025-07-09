Google Alums at Tiger Tracks Agency Spur Rapid Growth with Tech Industry Tactics

Tiger Tracks, a digital marketing agency, has crossed a major milestone, officially increasing its monthly recurring revenue by more than 100x since launching in May 2021. Founders of the startup agency attribute their fast growth to tech industry tactics such as marshalling the power of PE partnerships. Alongside its revenue growth, the company’s staff has also grown, from just three employees in May 2021 to 24 employees in May 2025. This expansion reflects the company’s commitment to staying at the top of its game by hiring new talent — including fellow tech company alums — to better support its clients. Founded in 2021 by former Googlers Cliff Simmons and Henry Kittle, Tiger Tracks has quickly gained recognition in the digital marketing space.

“As the digital marketing industry continues to evolve, Tiger Tracks benefits from founders who come from the digitally-native environment at Google,” said Cliff. “Our experience managing $100M+ ad budgets at Google, combined with our work scaling VC and PE portfolio companies, means we understand not just how to drive performance — but how to build value.” Simmons explained that traditional agencies have fallen behind on measurement. “Too many agencies focus on vanity metrics. We’re laser-focused on one thing: profitable growth that bolsters EBITDA and enterprise value. Before recommending anything, we start with a free deep-dive audit of your digital marketing setup, illuminating gaps in your current program. Our process helps clients stay at the forefront, driving innovation and setting new standards for performance-driven marketing.”

With over 20 years of combined experience at Google amongst their founding team, Cliff and Henry have managed campaigns for some of the world’s highest-spending brands, including Verizon, Etsy, Dell, Best Buy, and more. Their agency’s unique approach blends this expertise with close partnerships with private equity firms, helping scale portfolio companies through tailored, ROI-focused marketing strategies.

Unlike traditional agencies, Tiger Tracks uses customised frameworks built on proven strategies across high-ROI platforms like Google, Meta, TikTok, and LinkedIn Ads. The agency’s analyst-led approach ensures clients receive deep strategic insights, not just diagnostics, but roadmaps with benchmarks and actionable steps for measurable growth.

“The Tiger Tracks team boosted the profitability of our ad campaigns by 151% in the first few months, and set new overall ad revenue records shortly after,” said Tiger Tracks agency client Steven Leung, VP of marketing at Online Labels Group.

As part of its promise to help businesses optimise their digital marketing efforts, Tiger Tracks offers a complimentary audit for new clients. The audit reviews a company’s current digital marketing setup with platforms like Google Ads and Meta Ads to identify key opportunities for improvement. The findings are shared in a detailed report with actionable recommendations aimed at enhancing performance and reducing inefficiencies.