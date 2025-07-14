NFL Launches 'Chase Something' to Spotlight the Global Rise of Flag Football

With NFL Flag Championships presented by Toyota occurring this weekend, the NFL has debuted its newest flag football campaign - 'Chase Something' - a bold and exhilarating campaign that highlights the athleticism, drive, and global appeal of flag football.

The video stars NFL player Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders), as well as Jordan Chiles (Team USA Olympic gymnast). Youth flag football standouts also appear, including Sophie Guitron (2024 17U Jr. National Team member and winner of the 2024 NFL Latino Youth Honors), Trishelle Tucay (2025 17U Jr. National Team), and Mahden Meyers and Isaiah Flores (Team All Out). Representing the collegiate and elite levels of flag football, the film features Ashlea Klam (2025 U.S. National Team), Kodie Fuller (Australia Women’s National Team & NFL/IFAF Global Flag ambassador), and Janasia Wilson (the first Nike NIL Flag Football athlete).

Created in partnership with Zambezi, and produced by FIN Studios, 'Chase Something' taps into the ambition and determination of athletes chasing their dreams—whether it’s competing on the field, elevating their game off the field, or aiming for the chance to compete on the world’s biggest stage. The film highlights the dedication at the heart of flag football, showcasing the drive required to pursue greatness all set against the backdrop of flag football’s rise to global prominence and the sport’s exciting journey to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. Filmed to emphasise the art of the chase, the camera is largely positioned in front of or behind the athlete so that we always see them moving towards or away from something.

“I know how life-changing it is to represent your country on the world’s biggest stage,” said Jordan Chiles, Team USA Olympic gymnast. “That opportunity should be accessible to every young athlete, especially girls, who dream big and work hard. Flag football sends such a powerful message that there is a path and I’m proud to be part of a campaign that helps open those doors for the next generation.”

The 2025 NFL Flag season is expected to be a watershed moment for the sport, as it continues to evolve and inspire athletes across the world.

“We’re thrilled to see how far flag football has come — and with its Olympic debut in LA28 on the horizon, there’s no better moment to spotlight the sport’s incredible potential and accessibility,” said Marissa Solis, SVP, global brand and consumer marketing, NFL. “Chase Something captures that evolution, celebrating athletes who embody the spirit of flag football while inviting others to be part of the movement and build their own legacy. Flag football participation continues to grow rapidly across youth leagues, girls' high school and college teams, and now on a global scale. Our focus remains on creating more pathways for young athletes to play and compete at higher levels.”

“We're proud to partner with the NFL on this flag football campaign for a second year, and champion its growing inclusivity,” said Alex Cohn, partner at Zambezi and head of content at FIN Studios. “We believe deeply in the power of sport to inspire, and as flag football opens doors for more young athletes, it’s incredible to watch them showcase their skills and chase their goals — on and off the field."

One of the NFL’s key priorities is building a clear pathway for girls in flag football by expanding opportunities at every level of the game. At the high school level, 16 states have officially sanctioned girls flag football as a varsity sport, and more than 100 colleges across the NCAA, NAIA, and NJCAA now offer women’s varsity or club flag football programs, some offering scholarship opportunities for players. Played by an estimated 20 million people in over 100 countries across six continents, flag football is fast, non-contact, and inherently inclusive—welcoming athletes of all ages, genders, and skill levels. Women and girls continue to fuel some of the sport’s fastest growth worldwide.

The NFL Flag Championships presented by Toyota, the world's premiere youth flag football tournament, will take place July 17-20 at ForeverLawn Park at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio. ESPN, ABC, Disney and the NFL will provide coverage, spanning 33 hours from Friday, July 18, through Sunday, July 20. The event will feature 3,000 flag players and approximately 300 teams of girls and boys from across the country representing all 32 NFL clubs. Four flag players in 'Chase Something,' Sophie Guitron, Mahden Meyers, Isaiah Flores, and Trishelle Tucay will all compete in the NFL Flag Championships.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced in October 2023 that flag football will be included in the 2028 Summer Olympic Games program in Los Angeles. The inclusion puts flag football on the world’s largest stage. Eight 14u co-ed teams will travel from Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Great Britain, Mexico and Puerto Rico to compete against one another at the 2025 NFL Flag Championships.

For more information about Flag Football, visit NFLFLAG.com to find a league and start your chase today.

