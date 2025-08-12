The Honest Company Unveils Clean Conscious Diaper Built for Parenthood’s Chaos

The highest-performing brands are built on real, human truths. And if there’s one thing all parents know, it’s this: when your diaper fails, everything else does too.

That’s why Zambezi and FIN Studios were excited to team up with The Honest Company to help launch the new and improved Clean Conscious Diaper: a product designed to keep up with the beautiful chaos of parenthood.

Built for performance, the diaper features Double Poo Pockets for mess containment, an ultra-soft plant-based liner, and OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 certification, meaning it’s been rigorously tested and cleared for over 350 toxic chemicals—because safety is essential, not optional.

Our creative approach brought that promise to life in the spot directed by Jess Colquhoun. We captured the funny, relatable tension every parent faces: you need a diaper that doesn’t quit. From the first chaotic blowout to the hundredth diaper change, babies grow with small changes over time--and the new and improved (but still natural and non-toxic) Honest diaper changed right alongside them.

