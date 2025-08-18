Marshawn Lynch, Adam Devine, Reggie Bush and Druski Kick off Football Season for PrizePicks

PrizePicks, the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, kicked off football season with the premiere of a star-studded commercial series titled 'It’s Good To Be Right.' The campaign features a roster of bold personalities including Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, actor Adam Devine, comedian Drew 'Druski' Desbordes and College Football Hall of Famer Reggie Bush. Developed in partnership with advertising agency Preacher and KLUTCH Sports Group, the campaign juxtaposes a world of comedic failures with the universal thrill of getting picks right on PrizePicks.



“Our passionate community connects the worlds of sports and entertainment, and we wanted to fuel the excitement of football season with our biggest campaign yet,” said Mike Quigley, chief marketing officer at PrizePicks. “One thing we know about PrizePicks users is they love to be right, so this campaign is an homage to everyone who knows that winning feeling.”



The featured spot follows the unexpected pairing of Lynch and Devine strolling through Los Angeles while ribbing each other’s failed business pursuits including Adam’s Devinity cologne and Marshawn’s Yeast Mode cookbook – before uniting in the rush of [being right/getting it right] on PrizePicks. In the lead up to the commercial’s debut, Marshawn and Adam launched real-life limited-edition samples of these failed products in anticipation for the spot’s grand reveal.

“I rock with PrizePicks….in the end, I like stacking dubs, I like putting people in position so they can get their wins, and I’m appreciative PrizePicks wanted me on their squad to do some more winning,” said the former NFL All-Pro and Super Bowl champion Marshawn.

“Maybe baking isn’t really my thing, but on PrizePicks, you already know how I get down.”



“I’m a big PrizePicks player and of course a huge sports fan, so it’s awesome to be a part of this campaign,” said Adam, one of Hollywood’s most sought after comedic actors. “I’m not a Super Bowl champion like Marshawn, but I’ve had some glory on PrizePicks and I think that’s just as impressive.”



A workout session is the backdrop for Druski and Reggie’s campaign debut with the pairing playfully bickering about their differing perceptions of grinding in the gym, all while Druski pries for more football insight to use for his PrizePicks line up.

“This campaign taps into the simple truth that the only thing sports fans enjoy more than their team winning is the pure satisfaction of ‘being right,’ among friends,” said Rob Baird, Co-Founder of Preacher. “Enlisting these legends of comedy and football to represent the healthy banter that comes with playing PrizePicks was a no-brainer. Just letting them be themselves perfectly captured the thrill of getting in on the action.”

Fans can expect new content drops from PrizePicks in the coming months, with over a dozen new spots featuring each of the dynamic duos set to air nationwide and on PrizePicks social media platforms.



As PrizePicks continues to expand to new markets, investment into Responsible Gaming remains a key focus. In 2025, PrizePicks was awarded iCAP accreditation by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) for its Responsible Gaming practices and efforts, becoming the first and only fantasy sports operator to earn the certification.

