senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Marshawn Lynch, Adam Devine, Reggie Bush and Druski Kick off Football Season for PrizePicks

18/08/2025
119
Share
Campaign from Preacher and SMUGGLER's Guy Shelmerdine brings together unexpected duos to celebrate that 'It’s Good to Be Right'

PrizePicks, the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, kicked off football season with the premiere of a star-studded commercial series titled 'It’s Good To Be Right.' The campaign features a roster of bold personalities including Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, actor Adam Devine, comedian Drew 'Druski' Desbordes and College Football Hall of Famer Reggie Bush. Developed in partnership with advertising agency Preacher and KLUTCH Sports Group, the campaign juxtaposes a world of comedic failures with the universal thrill of getting picks right on PrizePicks.

“Our passionate community connects the worlds of sports and entertainment, and we wanted to fuel the excitement of football season with our biggest campaign yet,” said Mike Quigley, chief marketing officer at PrizePicks. “One thing we know about PrizePicks users is they love to be right, so this campaign is an homage to everyone who knows that winning feeling.”

The featured spot follows the unexpected pairing of Lynch and Devine strolling through Los Angeles while ribbing each other’s failed business pursuits including Adam’s Devinity cologne and Marshawn’s Yeast Mode cookbook – before uniting in the rush of [being right/getting it right] on PrizePicks. In the lead up to the commercial’s debut, Marshawn and Adam launched real-life limited-edition samples of these failed products in anticipation for the spot’s grand reveal.

“I rock with PrizePicks….in the end, I like stacking dubs, I like putting people in position so they can get their wins, and I’m appreciative PrizePicks wanted me on their squad to do some more winning,” said the former NFL All-Pro and Super Bowl champion Marshawn.

“Maybe baking isn’t really my thing, but on PrizePicks, you already know how I get down.”

“I’m a big PrizePicks player and of course a huge sports fan, so it’s awesome to be a part of this campaign,” said Adam, one of Hollywood’s most sought after comedic actors. “I’m not a Super Bowl champion like Marshawn, but I’ve had some glory on PrizePicks and I think that’s just as impressive.”

A workout session is the backdrop for Druski and Reggie’s campaign debut with the pairing playfully bickering about their differing perceptions of grinding in the gym, all while Druski pries for more football insight to use for his PrizePicks line up.

“This campaign taps into the simple truth that the only thing sports fans enjoy more than their team winning is the pure satisfaction of ‘being right,’ among friends,” said Rob Baird, Co-Founder of Preacher. “Enlisting these legends of comedy and football to represent the healthy banter that comes with playing PrizePicks was a no-brainer. Just letting them be themselves perfectly captured the thrill of getting in on the action.”

Fans can expect new content drops from PrizePicks in the coming months, with over a dozen new spots featuring each of the dynamic duos set to air nationwide and on PrizePicks social media platforms.

As PrizePicks continues to expand to new markets, investment into Responsible Gaming remains a key focus. In 2025, PrizePicks was awarded iCAP accreditation by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) for its Responsible Gaming practices and efforts, becoming the first and only fantasy sports operator to earn the certification. 

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Preacher
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Preacher
Working Out
PrizePicks
18/08/2025
Right vs Not Right
PrizePicks
18/08/2025
Awareness Company Photo
Justworks
14/08/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1