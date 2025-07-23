New American Funding Celebrates Pivotal Moments for First Time Buyers

New American Funding (NAF), one of the nation’s premier independent mortgage lenders, is redefining what it means to buy a home with the launch of its unapologetically bold new campaign: 'Hell Yeah You’re Buying a Home.' Designed to energise and empower the next generation of first-time homebuyers, the campaign celebrates the homebuying journey as a powerful, emotional milestone, and honours the grit, hustle, and heart it takes to achieve homeownership.



Crafted in collaboration with award-winning creative agency Preacher, and visionary Finnish director Nalle Sjöblad of Spark & Riot, the campaign shines a spotlight on the pivotal moment when a buyer transitions from 'Can I do this?' to 'Hell yeah, I am doing this!' Through a blend of emotional storytelling and confident messaging, the campaign positions NAF as a lender that doesn’t just process paperwork - they’re a trusted, committed, helpful partner every step of the way throughout the homebuying journey and across the life of a loan.

“Buying your first home is a massive milestone financially, emotionally, and culturally,” said Andrew Strickman, chief marketing officer at New American Funding. “This campaign isn’t about rates and approvals. It’s about acknowledging that moment of triumph, when all your research, sacrifice, and hope come together, and NAF is a proud partner in making that moment possible for every homebuyer.”

The campaign’s focus is a series of short films that follow new homebuyers as they process the life-changing news that their offer was accepted and mortgage approved. Through witty dialogue and relatable visuals, viewers will witness true moments and experiences of homebuyers celebrating the purchase and imagining what their life will be like in their new home.

In a housing landscape that can often feel complex and overwhelming, NAF’s new campaign puts empowerment at the forefront, reminding buyers that they are capable, prepared, and never alone in the process.



“The ‘Hell Yeah’ moment is something every homeowner remembers - the exact instant it becomes real,” said Kevin Thomson, vice president, executive creative director at New American Funding. “We captured that energy, exhilaration, and pride, and infused it with NAF’s unique personality as a champion for everyday buyers.”



The 'Hell Yeah You’re Buying a Home' campaign is now live across the social media, streaming, and digital landscapes. For more information and to view the campaign’s marketing ads, please visit NAF’s YouTube channel.

