senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Sport Clips Says Trade the Turf for a Trim to Achieve Game Day Goals

10/06/2025
134
Share
Created in partnership with Preacher and directed by Zachary Johnson and Jeffery Max of Fatal Farm, new work finds humour in the disconnect between the rigours of sports and the well-coiffed serenity of Sport Clips

In its new national brand campaign, Sport Clips Haircuts, the nation’s leading franchise dedicated to men’s and boys’ haircare, dares to ask the question, “Is Sport Clips better than sports?”

It may very well be, according to this latest iteration of the brand’s ‘It’s a Game Changer’ platform, assuming you’re watching the game from the comfort of your favourite Sport Clips store. Or unwinding with a hot towel on your face. Or getting a massaging shampoo. Or an expert haircut.

A series of ads created in partnership with agency or record Preacher captures fans and players alike having second thoughts about their usual way of experiencing the game. In one, a fan is blasted by a rogue T-shirt cannon. In another, a pitcher regrets plunking a ‘roided-out batter with anger issues. In a third, a football player gets pancaked by half the opposing team. Each ends with the same question: “Is Sport Clips better than sports?” — while cutting to each guy, fully relaxed, injury-free sports fan watching the game from his comfy Sport Clips styling chair.

The spots were directed by Zachary Johnson and Jeffery Max of Fatal Farm, known for their offbeat comedic work with brands like Little Caesars, Old Spice, Manscaped, and Pizza Hut.

“Sports have always been a part of our brand DNA. This campaign was a fun way to approach the idea that sometimes sports can be rough for both fans and players. We are leaning into that truth with humour to remind guys that Sport Clips isn't just a haircut, it’s the best seat in the house,” said Danielle Linden, senior director of marketing, Sport Clips Haircuts.

A full suite of ads will run across linear TV, streaming video, radio, and social on properties including Discovery, Adult Swim, TruTV, MLB Network, MLB.TV, ESPN Streaming, and Hulu.

“We all love sports. But there's a side of them that can be anything but relaxing, like getting sacked by multiple 300lb linemen or having to sit next to the most obnoxious fan in the entire stadium. This was a chance to poke at that tension. With Sport Clips, not only do you get to avoid that pain and frustration, you also get to enjoy sports while getting a massaging shampoo and hot steamed towel.” said Chris Vandersall, ACD, Preacher.

Sport Clips named Preacher its AOR in 2022. Earlier efforts have included the “It’s a Game Changer” brand platform launch and the Clear Hat, a viral product collaboration with Lids for National Hat Day that allowed fans to wear a hat while still showing off their new ‘do.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Preacher
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Preacher
Pulverizer
Sport Clips
10/06/2025
Dogpile
Sport Clips
10/06/2025
T-shirt Cannon
Sport Clips
10/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1