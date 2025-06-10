Sport Clips Says Trade the Turf for a Trim to Achieve Game Day Goals

In its new national brand campaign, Sport Clips Haircuts, the nation’s leading franchise dedicated to men’s and boys’ haircare, dares to ask the question, “Is Sport Clips better than sports?”

It may very well be, according to this latest iteration of the brand’s ‘It’s a Game Changer’ platform, assuming you’re watching the game from the comfort of your favourite Sport Clips store. Or unwinding with a hot towel on your face. Or getting a massaging shampoo. Or an expert haircut.

A series of ads created in partnership with agency or record Preacher captures fans and players alike having second thoughts about their usual way of experiencing the game. In one, a fan is blasted by a rogue T-shirt cannon. In another, a pitcher regrets plunking a ‘roided-out batter with anger issues. In a third, a football player gets pancaked by half the opposing team. Each ends with the same question: “Is Sport Clips better than sports?” — while cutting to each guy, fully relaxed, injury-free sports fan watching the game from his comfy Sport Clips styling chair.

The spots were directed by Zachary Johnson and Jeffery Max of Fatal Farm, known for their offbeat comedic work with brands like Little Caesars, Old Spice, Manscaped, and Pizza Hut.

“Sports have always been a part of our brand DNA. This campaign was a fun way to approach the idea that sometimes sports can be rough for both fans and players. We are leaning into that truth with humour to remind guys that Sport Clips isn't just a haircut, it’s the best seat in the house,” said Danielle Linden, senior director of marketing, Sport Clips Haircuts.

A full suite of ads will run across linear TV, streaming video, radio, and social on properties including Discovery, Adult Swim, TruTV, MLB Network, MLB.TV, ESPN Streaming, and Hulu.

“We all love sports. But there's a side of them that can be anything but relaxing, like getting sacked by multiple 300lb linemen or having to sit next to the most obnoxious fan in the entire stadium. This was a chance to poke at that tension. With Sport Clips, not only do you get to avoid that pain and frustration, you also get to enjoy sports while getting a massaging shampoo and hot steamed towel.” said Chris Vandersall, ACD, Preacher.

Sport Clips named Preacher its AOR in 2022. Earlier efforts have included the “It’s a Game Changer” brand platform launch and the Clear Hat, a viral product collaboration with Lids for National Hat Day that allowed fans to wear a hat while still showing off their new ‘do.

