Maribou State Captures Lost Love with Poignant Short Film

Maribou State is releasing a new short film, directed by Giordano Maestrelli, for the track ‘All I Need’. A blend of cinematic craftsmanship, memories and emotion.

The film reflects the complexity of a broken relationship, told through parallel timelines. At the centre of the story is a couple - their past life unfolds through fragments and the present plays out in the background where their lost love echoes.

To achieve the juxtaposition of two coexisting timelines, Giordano built a custom zoetrope device inspired by early motion picture pioneer, Eadweard Muybridge. The zoetrope enabled one narrative to take place inside a contained, looping environment, which set out to resemble the way unprocessed emotions often linger. Meanwhile, behind it, the same setting appears as a ghostly representation of what is no more.

Bringing ‘All I Need’ to life was a meticulous undertaking, produced by Stink. Giordano first shot the story on 16mm film, then printed into more than 2500 still frames, and re-sequenced it through the custom circular machine in a stop-motion-like technique. Shooting over 23 hours, thousands of delicate frames were replaced one by one while a crew member manually turned the machine at a millimetric degree, and another captured the action.

With a visual language rooted in early cinema but a vision firmly fixed on today’s music video aesthetics, 'All I Need' is a technically-daring love letter.

‘All I Need’ features on Maribou State’s latest album ‘Hallucinating Love’. The duo composed of Chris Davids and Liam Ivory came back from a multiple-year long hiatus following Davids’ rare and debilitating brain illness.

