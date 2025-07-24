Confidence Man and JADE Deliver Cinematic Mayhem in Stylised ‘Gossip’ Music Video

​Confidence Man returns with another bold swing at pop absurdity in the new music video for Gossip, their infectious new single featuring fellow pop star, JADE. Already buzzing across TikTok and fresh from its live debut at Glastonbury, the track now arrives with a hyper-stylised absurdist narrative.

Directed by India Harris and produced by Stink, the cinematic, colour-drenched video is laced with tongue-in-cheek irony. Taking place in a surreal dive bar where Confidence Man and Jade encounter cloned versions of themselves, they each indulge in wild, debaucherous behaviour, as a visual analogy for the track’s theme, gossip.

​Watch Confidence Man & JADE - gossip (official video) here.



Between moments of playful choreography and striking styling, a game of Russian Roulette triggers a chain reaction of chaos, with the fired bullet ricocheting through the bar and picking the cast off one by one. The camera captures the chaos, moving between static frames, dramatic crash zooms, and rhythmic dolly shots - always pulsing in time with the beat.

Part western, part mafia flick, the video immerses viewers in its own off-kilter world, ideated by director India Rose Harris. A surreal visual feast packed with irony and attitude that showcases her unique and playful approach to visual storytelling.

“I loved the 00’s weirdo club vibe of the track so straight up I knew the video had to be some kind of bonkers narrative. The concept sparked from the idea that a disjointed bar full of cloned versions of the same person, somehow became synchronised in a moment before descending into chaos. I wanted it to be this blend of Western, meets Mafia, meets East London pub/dive bar with classic Con Man irony interwoven. Bring Jade’s perfect character building into the madness of Confidence Man’s world and voila! ” Said India Harris, director.

Confidence Man said, “Talk s**t get a hit. There’s been a lot of chat going round but we can finally give you the truth of it. Gossip is here and god it tastes good. JADE put the cherry on top of this pop sundae and we can’t stop eating.”

JADE added, “I met Confidence Man at the Rolling Stone Awards and loved them. Working on this track with them was so much fun and as chaotic as we live for. Tina said…!”

