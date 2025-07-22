Ayappa Signs to Stink’s Commercial Roster

​Ayappa, the Cannes Lions winning director known for defining the crossroads between sharp comedy and visual storytelling, has signed to Stink for representation across Europe, North and South America.



Few can pull off eccentric and elegant in the same way that director Ayappa can. He is a rare filmmaker who owns the art of crafting metaphors, whether they are visual, conceptual or comedic. A maximalist with discipline, his framing bursts with detail, often tightly composed and lively. He balances symmetry and scale effortlessly, using bold colours, layered set design, and choreographed movement, all in service of moving the viewer.

As one of the most influential directors in India, Ayappa has been awarded by Cannes, D&AD, Spikes, AdFest and more. His series of genre-defining spots for Jindal - ‘The Steel of Oman’ and ‘The Steel of India’ - significantly raised the bar in the realm of visual storytelling and earned him further global recognition. Other brand collaborations include Apple, Colgate, Ikea and Budweiser.

Previously an agency copywriter, Ayappa is a seasoned player who understands the advertising landscape fully, and can make a mark in collaboration with the brands and agencies setting the creative benchmark.

A multi-talented creator with a knack for innovation, Ayappa is also a musician who is experimenting with new technologies as well as long-form filmmaking. His latest short film ‘Runners’ is a perfect example of his expanding creative territory. The gritty, tragic story about working-class athletes and broken systems, was cast entirely with non-professional actors.

“Not only does Ayappa have a brilliant sense of comedic timing and performance, but his eye for visual composition is stunning - something we don’t see often,” said Blake Powell, global head of film, Stink.

“I’ve followed Stink’s work for a while now, it’s the right mix of a great visual aesthetic and off-the-wall humour, which is the kind I love watching and making. I’m looking forward to collaborating with like-minded people and creating work that transcends boundaries of geography and culture,” said Ayappa, director, Stink.