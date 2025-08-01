Marcin Sosiński Inducted to Golden Drum Hall of Fame

Golden Drum has welcomed Marcin Sosiński, chief creative officer of Dentsu Creative Poland & CEE, as the newest member of the Golden Drum Hall of Fame.



He joins an esteemed cohort of visionaries and pioneers - individuals who have passionately and courageously championed progress in the creative industry and beyond.



Established in 2010, Hall of Fame celebrates those who have, through their professional career and personal life, influenced our creative minds and souls. Creative leaders who have inspired and motivated us, and who now guide us to move forward in our endeavours.



"Being inducted into the Golden Drum Hall of Fame is a tremendous honour and a truly moving moment for me. I join a group of people who have had a profound impact on my professional life - Darek Zatorski, Catalin Dobre, Adrian Botan - not only masters of our craft, but individuals from whom I have learned the true power of ideas, and what courage and responsibility in our work mean.



For years, Golden Drum has connected, inspired, and helped shape the identity of our region’s creative voice. It has shown the world that the creativity coming from our part of Europe has a unique sensitivity, authenticity, and boldness. A creativity that is more relevant and needed than ever. This recognition is a reminder for me that advertising only makes sense when it doesn't just sell...but it moves people. Because advertising is not the art of shouting. It is the art of being heard. We must continue to fight for work that matters - work that earns attention because it is worth listening to.” said Marcin Sosiński, Dentsu Creative



Marcin Sosiński is one of the most awarded and influential creative leaders in Central and Eastern Europe. He spent the majority of his professional life at McCann, shaping some of the network’s most celebrated campaigns in the region. Today, he serves as chief creative officer of Dentsu Creative Poland & CEE, where he continues to champion the voice of the region on the international stage.



With over 20 years of experience, he has led breakthrough work across local and global brands, building high-performing teams that consistently deliver both creative excellence and cultural relevance. Under his leadership, McCann Poland was named Cannes Lions for Good Agency of the Year in 2023, recognizing its commitment to purposeful creativity on a global level.



Marcin’s work has been widely recognised, earning top honours including a Titanium and two Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, a D&AD Black Pencil (first for Poland), and Grands from The One Show, LIA, Eurobest, Webbys, Clios, Golden Drum and many more.



In 2025, two of his campaigns were ranked as the most awarded in the global financial sector, and he was named the 9th most awarded Executive Creative Director in the world (5th in EMEA) - further proof that great creativity from this region travels far.



A firm believer in the power of locally-rooted creativity



Marcin has played a pivotal role in elevating the region’s voice globally. Through his jury work, mentoring, and network initiatives, he continues to advocate for ideas born in this part of the world — bold, surprising, and full of human insight. Beyond his work with global brands, Sosiński is deeply involved in fostering creativity in his home market. He actively supports the development of the industry in Poland as a board member of the Ad Creators Club.



At Golden Drum alone, his creative leadership has resulted in multiple Grand Prix (6), Gold, Silver, and Bronze Drums, as well as the Best of Genius Loci and the prestigious title of Creative Director of the Year in 2023. His campaigns, from 'Where to Settle', 'Room for Everyone' to 'The Future Peasants', are not only awarded, but also celebrated for capturing the unique spirit and cultural nuance of CEE.



He is proud to have been asked to join the Creative Business Excellence jury this year.



About Golden Drum Hall of Fame



A wall is just a wall. But whoever’s name is inscribed on it, briefly brushes against immortality. Then a wall becomes The Wall. Golden Drum Festival has in its thirty-one years attracted great visionaries and dreamers who fought courageously and passionately for the progress of the creative industry.



As time goes by and people move forward, we tend to forget the names of those that have set the foundations, upon which professionals of today build great things. Established in 2010, the Golden Drum Hall of Fame virtual wall reads the names of great women and men. The list grows with careful consideration and a sense of gratefulness to those, whose names and actions we should never forget. Each new member needs to be confirmed and accepted into the Hall of Fame by the existing members.



Members of the Golden Drum Hall of Fame in alphabetical order



Jure Apih, Adrian Botan, Farid Chehab, Michael Conrad, Ivan Čimburov, Meta Dobnikar, Catalin Dobre, Dushan Drakalski, Csaba Gosztonyi, Andrey Gubaydullin, Ami Hasan, Mariusz Jan Demner, Jaime Mandelbaum, Jiri Mikeš, Juli Nemes, Johannes Newrkla, Günseli Özen, Milka Pogliani, Ulrich Proeschel, Jorg Riommi, Jason Romeyko, Eka Ruola, Daniel Ružička, Dragan Sakan, Marcin Sosiński, Juraj Vaculik, Vital Verlič, Jarek Ziebinski and Darek Zatorski.



Golden Drum Festival will be held from 13th to 14th October 2025 in Grand Hotel Bernardin, Portorož, Slovenia. Golden Drum Competition is open for entries.

