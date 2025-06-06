Liquid I.V. Takes Over Times Square for I.V. O’CLOCK

At 4PM on June 4th, Liquid I.V. launched I.V. O’CLOCK and brought hydration front and centre with a massive Times Square takeover that featured 50 robots delivering Liquid I.V. to surprised passersby. Minutes before 4PM, an error message across Times Square billboards brought everyone to a quiet pause, before revealing that at 4PM, it was officially I.V. O’CLOCK, time to hydrate! Simultaneously, I.V. O’CLOCK rolled out on social across Liquid I.V.'s global markets.



“At Liquid I.V., we don’t just dial into the trends - we set them,” said Aaron Jones, vice president of eCommerce and media. “With I.V. O’clock, we brought the energy and buzz of our brand to the heart of New York City - Times Square - to turn heads to focus on hydration at a critical time of day, 4 PM. But it’s not just about grabbing attention - it’s about creating unforgettable moments that spark curiosity, build connection, and remind people that hydration can be as fun and innovative as it is essential.”





Fighting the Afternoon Slump

Liquid I.V. created the hydration category a decade ago, and it was time to make a big impression as the faster and better way to hydrate. So to kick off Summer, with days getting longer and a desire to pack them full of fun, it introduced I.V. O’CLOCK, the antidote to the 4 PM slump.

As the afternoon wears on, our energy dips, largely due to hydration. So Liquid I.V. set out to flip the script to turn afternoon fatigue into an afternoon refresh, and create a habit of hydration at 4PM. But why exactly 4PM? Because IV translates to four in roman numerals. Rebranding 4 o’clock to I.V. O’CLOCK creates the official time for some Liquid I.V. and your daily reminder to hydrate and power through the rest of your day.



I.V. O’CLOCK Continues All Summer Long

The experience marked the official kick off of Liquid I.V.’s Summer 2025 campaign, anchored in the insight that dehydration is a major culprit behind the afternoon energy crash.



The Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier provides hydration faster than water alone for up to four hours, making it the perfect hydration solution for fighting off that late-afternoon dip. I.V. O’CLOCK was created in partnership with advertising agency Zambezi, with media by Scale by Zambezi. Liquid I.V. will continue to expand its reach this Summer with a media integration on Peacock’s hit series Love Island USA, which premiered on June 3rd.

