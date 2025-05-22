Lilo & Stitch Take Over Capital Radio with Chaos, Surprises, and Giveaways

​​Disney’sLilo & Stitch and Capital, the UK’s no.1 hit music station, have joined forces to bring some mischief and chaos to listeners in a fun-filled campaign to celebrate the in cinemas release of the live-action Lilo & Stitch movie.

This week, Stitch - one of the only Disney characters who breaks the fourth wall - is taking over the airwaves and causing mayhem by shaking up show features, disrupting competitions, doubling prizes, and throwing in surprise giveaways for listeners who call or text the Capital studio.

On Friday, Stitch will be crashing Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Siân Welby to deliver even more memorable on-air moments. One lucky listener will also win a brand-new car, courtesy of Vauxhall, hidden in a secret location somewhere in the UK. With on-air clues and a live-stream on Global Player, any member of the public that turns up to the car will be entered into the draw.

The campaign also includes an out-of-home collaboration that sees Stitch disrupt Capital’s advertising creative on billboards up and down the country in a media first for Global. In addition, Lilo & Stitch will be taking over Capital’s digital and social platforms to keep audiences on their toes with unpredictable antics from Stitch to spark excitement, deliver surprises and playful chaos.

Charlotte Tudor, vice president marketing Disney and animation said, “Amplifying Stitch’s status as a cultural icon, our collaboration with Global is all about embracing his loveable mischief and having fun with millions of fans to celebrate as Stitch lands in cinemas nationwide.”

Katie Bowden, managing director for Audio at Global added, “With the new live-action Lilo & Stitch film set to delight audiences this summer, this inventive partnership brings the spirit of Stitch’s mischievous character to life in an entirely new way - creating unforgettable moments that blur the lines between content and experience. It’s a bold and joyful campaign that perfectly captures the playfulness of Stitch with the creative opportunities for disruption offered by audio and outdoor.”

​Brent Tobin, Capital’s manager editor said, “Capital is all about bringing energy, fun and big cultural moments to our audience - so teaming up with Disney for a Lilo & Stitch takeover is a perfect match. Stitch’s cheeky, unpredictable nature mirrors the playful tone of Capital, and we know our listeners will love being part of the chaos. Whether it's on-air, online, or on social media, we're inviting everyone to join the chat and experience the chaos that Stitch will cause on Capital this week.”

'Lilo & Stitch,' the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family, will open exclusively in cinemas on Wednesday 21st May, 2025. A live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, “Lilo & Stitch” is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar®-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha. The film is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers.

