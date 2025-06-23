Leeds Building Society Appoint Joint as Lead Creative Agency

Independent creative agency, Joint, has been appointed by Leeds Building Society as its lead creative partner, following a competitive pitch.

Joint will lead on brand development, creative strategy and campaign delivery across both consumer and B2B audiences, as Leeds Building Society looks to build awareness, increase consideration and support its wider strategic growth. Joint’s remit also includes building on the recently launched “It’s better to belong” platform, across touchpoints.

The appointment follows a fast-paced pitch process managed by Ingenuity+, with participating agencies taking part in a same-day workshop session. The pitch process took place in April, with the appointment and onboarding scheduled for May.

​Beccy Dye, head of brand at Leeds Building Society said, “We chose to ask the agencies participating in the pitch process to take part in a collaborative workshop over the space of a day. In doing so, we were looking to get a real sense of how each team thinks, works, and solves problems in real time. Following this process, we are pleased to have chosen Joint as our lead creative partner. Joint demonstrated exceptional strategic thinking, a clear understanding of our brand, and great collaborative energy that stood out from the start.”

Gill Huber, managing director, Ingenuity+ said, “This was a true exemplar of a progressive pitch process with Leeds Building Society and the agencies embracing this approach. Joint demonstrated they are the perfect partner to support Leeds Building Society ambitious growth plans and I look forward to seeing what they do together. Thanks to all the agencies for their enthusiasm and expertise throughout the process.”

​Lou Fielding, managing director at Joint, said: "We are so thrilled to be working with Leeds Building Society. It’s a business with a rock solid purpose and we love the team’s ambition for where the brand can go. Hats off to them and Ingenuity+ for running such a refreshingly different pitch process. Having the chance to show how we think, how we work and how we collaborate in a live workshop was a brilliant experience.”

