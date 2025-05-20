Peter Piper Picks Amazon Business in Epic Spot

Independent creative agency Joint has launched the latest installment in its long-running campaign for Amazon Business, with a new film titled ‘Peter Piper’s path to perfection’.

Reimagining the classic tongue twister, the film introduces Peter Piper as a savvy entrepreneur determined to transform his modest pepper patch into a booming global business. With the support of Amazon Business, Peter streamlines his operations, expands his reach, and ultimately launches Peter’s Piping Hot Peppers, a nationwide retail success story.

Set to the sound of Run D.M.C.’s iconic track ‘Peter Piper’, the campaign brings the Peter Piper character to life. Adding energy, wit and cinematic flair to the traditional tongue twister. The spot marks another creative leap in a campaign that has previously reimagined figures like Bo Peep and Da Vinci.

Joint’s chief creative officer, Algy Sharman, commented, “This is the campaign that keeps on giving. Rome, Da Vinci, pirates, Bo Peep and now Peter Piper. All epic stories, beautifully told.”

The film was brought to life by the directing collective Traktor through Stink, with post-production by Rascal, editing by Final Cut, and sound by Finger Music, Resister and Wave.

