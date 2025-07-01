Pilgrim’s Europe Appoints Joint as Lead Creative Agency

Pilgrim’s Europe has appointed independent agency Joint as its new lead creative partner following a competitive pitch run by Ingenuity+. The agency will lead creative across the UK brands within Pilgrim’s Europe portfolio, including its two ‘Power Brands’, Richmond and Fridge Raiders.

The appointment marks a significant step forward in Pilgrim’s Europe’s ongoing creative evolution, as the company looks to accelerate brand-building efforts across its portfolio through standout creative and culturally relevant storytelling. Joint will spearhead the development of bold, insight-led brand platforms for Richmond and Fridge Raiders, with full launches planned for early 2026. The campaigns will span AV, Social and OOH.

Joint’s remit will include brand strategy and integrated creative for both Richmond and Fridge Raiders, working closely alongside Pilgrim’s Europe’s existing agency partners including Dentsu X, Initials CX and Bloom.

Chris Doe, UK marketing and innovations director at Pilgrim’s Europe said, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with the team at Joint, and are confident they’ll unleash the full creative potential of our iconic brands. We’ve got huge ambitions, which Joint constantly matched through the competitive pitch process, so I’m looking forward to us achieving big things together.”

Lou Fielding, managing director at Joint said, “Richmond and Fridge Raiders are much loved brands with huge cultural relevance, so it was a dream to work on them with the Pilgrim’s team throughout the pitch process. We share big ambitions for the brands and are looking forward to developing bold, distinctive and disruptive creative ideas together. As well as being hugely ambitious, the Pilgrim’s team are collaborative, enthusiastic and driven, so we’re really excited about the partnership.”

The appointment follows a formal pitch run by Ingenuity+, which took place between April and June 2025.

Gill Huber, managing director at Ingenuity+ said, “Pilgrim’s Europe has ambitious plans for its portfolio of brands and I look forward to seeing the work Joint and Pilgrims produce together, firstly with Richmond and Fridge Raiders. Joint demonstrated great strategic and creative leadership and will be a true partner to the Pilgrim’s Europe team moving forward.”

Richmond and Fridge Raiders have experienced significant commercial success in recent years, having grown +75% since 2019, and consistently featuring in The Grocer’s Biggest Brands list.

