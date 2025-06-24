Klook Takes Flight with AI-Powered 'Go Wild with Travel' Campaign

Global travel and experiences platform Klook has partnered with Grey Hong Kong to launch 'Go Wild with Travel' , a campaign that reframes travel for Hongkongers as a spontaneous and joyful escape. Building on the momentum of last year’s campaign and the recent global initiative The Best You, the partnership marks a shift in tone and territory — from coordination and checklists to instinct, curiosity and discovery.

The campaign draws from Klook’s Travel Pulse study, which shows that today’s travellers are increasingly seeking meaningful, experience-led journeys — ones driven by instinct, emotion and the freedom to explore.

Leading the way is a goose — a stand-in for the travellers. Bold, impulsive and impossible to pin down. With 'goose' and 'me' sounding alike in Cantonese, the character becomes a deeply local and personal symbol. Klook believes life shouldn’t be limited to daily routine; it should be filled with moments to break free and explore, just like the goose.

The entire campaign was brought to life using AI, starting with a mystery: Hong Kong’s iconic goose statue had, it seemed, taken flight. A fake out-of-home stunt showed the bird soaring across the city and which quickly went viral across Instagram and Threads. The campaign continues to unfold throughout the summer with street-level activations and playful content, creating a citywide buzz.

Klook’s PLAY, STAY, and MOVE offerings turn these break-free moments into reality. PLAY unlocks over 500,000 unique experiences. STAY provides affordable accommodations with bundled transport. MOVE enables seamless travel across Japan, Europe and beyond. Together, they support spontaneous exploration while Klook handles the logistics.

“Inspired by the old tale of the Ugly Duckling, the campaign is about how a journey can help you find your place in the world — not by fitting in, but by following your own path,” said Duffy Lau, managing director at Grey Hong Kong. “Klook has always been about discovery. Our job was to help that spirit take flight in a way that feels fresh, fun and deeply local.”

“Forget travel bucket lists — travel doesn’t always require a plan,” said Winnie Chan, marketing director at Klook Hong Kong and Macau. “At Klook, we believe ‘best’ is personal. Our PLAY, MOVE and STAY offerings are designed to unlock meaningful adventures and help you discover your best self through travel.

“The entire campaign was built using AI to open creative possibilities. We brought the goose to life and let it travel the world — turning a simple idea into something people could spot, share and smile at,” said Rick Kwan, executive creative director at Grey Hong Kong.

As a tech-driven travel company, innovation is part of who we are — it’s in our DNA,” said Winnie Chan.

Go Wild with Travel will continue to unfold over the coming weeks with talk-of-the-town activations across Hong Kong.

