ESPN and Arts & Letters Pay Tribute to Lee Corso’s Legendary Career

​ESPN has marked the end of a college football era: the farewell of Lee Corso, the beloved College GameDay analyst whose signature headgear picks and 'Not so fast, my friend!' have been part of college football Saturdays since 1987.

On August 30, Corso will make his final headgear pick during the marquee Ohio State vs. Texas matchup in Columbus, and fittingly at the very site where Corso’s headgear tradition began nearly three decades ago.

To honour this milestone, Arts & Letters partnered with ESPN on new creative that debuted August 18th, airing on Monday Night Football and running through his final game. The work celebrates Lee’s legacy, the joy and unpredictability of the sport, and ESPN’s role at the centre of college football culture, now entering the 12-team playoff era.

Arts & Letters has collaborated with ESPN for years on College GameDay campaigns, helping bring to life the show’s personality, traditions and connection to fans. This tribute continues that tradition, showcasing ESPN’s trust in A&L's team to mark defining cultural moments in sports.

In addition, Arts & Letters has also created a new brand platform for College Football on ESPN, 'The Wild World of College Football', which mirrors the new, wild landscape of the sport and lets fans know ESPN will be there with them every step of the season.

