Nike Football's 'Dribble to Survive' is one of 9 new short films featuring some of the world's best attacking global talent on Nike’s Football’s roster. It features Brazil and Manchester City forward Kerolin schooling some seriously spooky zombie defenders with her world class dribbling skills. The shorts are part of the latest Nike 'SCARY GOOD’ campaign, with the creative from Wieden + Kennedy and they are all rooted in the brilliance of attacking football.