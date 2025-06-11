Will You Still be in Cannes On Friday?

Join us for a special 'farewell' lunch at The LBB & Friends Beach on Friday, June 20th, as we wave goodbye to yet another jam-packed week at Cannes Lions.

End your week on a high by joining Friday's biggest networking event. Enjoy a relaxed atmosphere, where you can strengthen existing relationships, spark new collaborations, and celebrate the festival’s final moments in a stunning beachfront setting.

For just £200pp, your ticket includes full access to the LBB & Friends Beach all week, as well as our Friday three-course banquet, soft drinks and all the Rosé. Lunch starts at 12:30pm Friday and LBB & Friends Beach is open 10:30 to 18:00 that day. Spaces are limited, so book your spot now by following this link!​

Whether you're a regular or just dropping in for the day, no LBB wristband is required to attend the rest of the beach on Friday - everyone is welcome. If you're an LBB Beach wristband holder you will have access to the happy hour which will take place from 16:00 - 18:00.

From 18:00, the tunes will be cranked and the Beach will keep going into the sunset, with a legendary ‘Drain the Bar’ event featuring 50% off drinks at the bar while supplies last.

Grab a seat, take a dip, swim to the famous pipe and enjoy the party as top creatives, producers, and marketers make their last big moves, raising a glass to another unforgettable Cannes Lions.

You can find out more about all activities happening at the LBB & Friends Beach here .​

​

Thank you to the sponsors of this event:

Content Sponsor:

MCA - MurphyCobb Associates

Partners:

72Point. | Adobe | APA - Advertising Producers Association

AudioStack&Claritas | Bauer Media Group | Cannes Lions

Croud | Girl&Bear | GPN - Global Production Network

IAPI - The Institute Of Advertising Practitioners In Ireland

ICA - The Institute of Canadian Agencies

ICCO – International Communications Consultancy Organisation

ITG - Inspired Thinking Group | KEEP | LIA - London International Awards

LucidLink | MSQ | Nouri Films | Peach | Porter Novelli | Razorfish

RWS Small World Studio | Shutterstock Studios | thenetworkone | Zulu Alpha Kilo