senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Will You Still be in Cannes On Friday?

11/06/2025
824
Share
Join us at The LBB & Friends Beach on Friday 20th June for our biggest networking event of the week

Join us for a special 'farewell' lunch at The LBB & Friends Beach on Friday, June 20th, as we wave goodbye to yet another jam-packed week at Cannes Lions.

End your week on a high by joining Friday's biggest networking event. Enjoy a relaxed atmosphere, where you can strengthen existing relationships, spark new collaborations, and celebrate the festival’s final moments in a stunning beachfront setting.

For just £200pp, your ticket includes full access to the LBB & Friends Beach all week, as well as our Friday three-course banquet, soft drinks and all the Rosé. Lunch starts at 12:30pm Friday and LBB & Friends Beach is open 10:30 to 18:00 that day. Spaces are limited, so book your spot now by following this link!

Whether you're a regular or just dropping in for the day, no LBB wristband is required to attend the rest of the beach on Friday - everyone is welcome. If you're an LBB Beach wristband holder you will have access to the happy hour which will take place from 16:00 - 18:00.

From 18:00, the tunes will be cranked and the Beach will keep going into the sunset, with a legendary ‘Drain the Bar’ event featuring 50% off drinks at the bar while supplies last.

Grab a seat, take a dip, swim to the famous pipe and enjoy the party as top creatives, producers, and marketers make their last big moves, raising a glass to another unforgettable Cannes Lions.

You can find out more about all activities happening at the LBB & Friends Beach here.​

Thank you to the sponsors of this event:

Content Sponsor:

MCA - MurphyCobb Associates

Partners:

72Point. | Adobe | APA - Advertising Producers Association

AudioStack&Claritas | Bauer Media Group | Cannes Lions

Croud Girl&Bear | GPN - Global Production Network

IAPI - The Institute Of Advertising Practitioners In Ireland

ICA - The Institute of Canadian Agencies

ICCO – International Communications Consultancy Organisation

ITG - Inspired Thinking Group | KEEP | LIA - London International Awards

LucidLink | MSQ | Nouri Films  | Peach | Porter Novelli | Razorfish

RWS Small World Studio | Shutterstock Studios | thenetworkone | Zulu Alpha Kilo

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from LBB & Friends Beach
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from LBB & Friends Beach
The Key to Comedy in Advertising
Why So Serious?
10/07/2024
What Keeps Marketers Up At Night
10/07/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1