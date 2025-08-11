Kode Signs Director Zak Razvi for Commercial Representation

​Kode has announced the signing of award‑winning director Zak Razvi to its roster for commercial representation.



Zak creates work that is heartfelt, emotional but equally has the recognisable moments of levity such as in his work for Arriva and, more recently, Hovis. Zak’s best work consistently strikes a delicate balance between emotional resonance and a lightness of touch, transforming everyday moments into something cinematic and deeply affecting.



Zak is a master of short-form storytelling, whose bold and empathetic work has earned him numerous honours including Shots New Director of the Year, Creative Circle Best New Director, Young Director Award Ireland (2017 & 2019). He’s also been recognised by BAFTA Crew and featured in Vimeo Staff Picks. In more recent years, Zak has judged on panels for D&AD and Kinsale Sharks.



He began his career in production at BBH London and rapidly rose through the ranks to later become an executive producer at Pulse Films. His directorial debut, Jordanne, captured global attention, garnering festival selections and awards, including Best Documentary Short at various festivals.



Zak Razvi says, “Working alongside kind and talented people has always been my focus. The crew at Kode have grown something so special over the years and it was obvious from the off that we share the same ambitions - to enjoy the process of making whilst creating work that all involved with can be proud of. They’re a team who deeply care about the work and have a strong desire to make it the best it can possibly be.”

Kode executive producer Jack Goodwin adds, “We’ve long admired Zak’s work, his films feel intentional, emotionally intelligent, and visually arresting. He brings clarity, craft and courage in equal measure. We’re privileged to support his next chapter and can’t wait to create with him.”

Zak joins Kode’s roster of visionary directors, reinforcing its ongoing dedication to uplifting distinct voices and creating compelling commercial narratives.

