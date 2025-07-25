senckađ
LIV Golf Transforms Quiet English Village Into Swinging Fever Dream

25/07/2025
Directed by Dominic O’Riordan and produced by KODE, the campaign is narrated by ‘Little Britain’ legend Tom Baker and golfing community sensations The Fore Bros make a cameo appearance

When LIV Golf descends on the JCB Golf & Country Club, the quiet calm of a sleepy English village is transformed, in the best possible way.

Directed by Dominic O’Riordan and produced by KODE, with creative from Ultra London, LIV’s new campaign announces itself by blending the chaos of cult comedies, with the style and energy of a new-age sporting event.

Set in the quaint countryside, the film takes viewers on a wild ride through a very English fever dream. Dominic leans into the absurd, creating a world where crash zooms meet cream teas and whip transitions collide with hitting a driver off the roof of the village church.

With narration by ‘Little Britain’ legend Tom Baker adding gleeful irreverence, and golfing community sensations The Fore Bros make a cameo appearance too, it’s a campaign that knows exactly what it’s doing; taking the old traditions and rewriting them for the new generation of golf.

v2.25.1