senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

NOTHING Launches Headphones (1) with Surreal Sensory Film from Jon E Price

07/07/2025
132
Share
The debut campaign with KODE reimagines the product demo as an immersive journey through sound, space, and perception

NOTHING has officially launched its latest audio innovation, the Headphones (1), with a new campaign created in partnership with KODE. Written and directed by Jon E Price, the compelling launch film is an artful disruption of traditional product advertising, transforming a headphone demo into a sensory journey through alternate realities.

This marks the first direct collaboration between KODE and the brand, and it arrives at a defining moment for NOTHING, as it continues to shape a new visual and cultural language around consumer tech. The film blurs the lines between brand film and product demo, with striking confidence and minimalism.

Set in a surreal test-lab-meets-art-installation, the film opens with a deadpan theatricality: a listener places the NOTHING Headphones (1) on and is gently transported into a world where sound alters space, perception, and identity. Whether navigating a forest backdrop, floating above a lunar surface, or traversing a cityscape, each scene is underpinned by meticulous sound design that shifts from tangible to technical.

“The vision was to push the envelope of what a product film could be,” said director Jon E Price. “We wanted to show how the NOTHING Headphones (1) can transport the user from a passive listener to an active one”.

The film’s tone is a careful balance of minimalist sci-fi, tongue-in-cheek experimentation, and human warmth. Drawing from contemporary speculative fiction and mid-century design principles à la Dieter Rams, the imagined world created tension with oddly sterile and vivid imagination. Much like the NOTHING brand itself.

Jon E Price’s approach leans heavily on world-building: printed scenic backdrops, wearable-tech, and striking casting, which all come together to create a world that feels curated, deliberate, and distinct. It’s an aesthetic that speaks equally to design obsessives and techwear tastemakers, a core audience for NOTHING’s product evolution.

“Working with NOTHING for the first time was a creative opportunity we were thrilled to take on,” said Matt Fleming, executive producer at KODE. “There’s a real sense that this brand is shaping the future of tech culture, and we’re proud to have played a part in expressing that creatively.”

This is not just a headphone launch, it’s a film that asks the viewer to listen differently. And in doing so, it sets a new benchmark for how tech brands can build identity through storytelling, not just features.

NOTHING - Headphone (1) officially launches, with this new film which was written and directed by Jon E Price, and produced by KODE

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Kode UK
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Kode UK
Headphones (1)
NOTHING
07/07/2025
The F1 Movie
Tommy Hilfiger
05/06/2025
Felix Unleashed
Asics
02/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1