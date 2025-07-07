NOTHING Launches Headphones (1) with Surreal Sensory Film from Jon E Price

NOTHING has officially launched its latest audio innovation, the Headphones (1), with a new campaign created in partnership with KODE. Written and directed by Jon E Price, the compelling launch film is an artful disruption of traditional product advertising, transforming a headphone demo into a sensory journey through alternate realities.

This marks the first direct collaboration between KODE and the brand, and it arrives at a defining moment for NOTHING, as it continues to shape a new visual and cultural language around consumer tech. The film blurs the lines between brand film and product demo, with striking confidence and minimalism.

Set in a surreal test-lab-meets-art-installation, the film opens with a deadpan theatricality: a listener places the NOTHING Headphones (1) on and is gently transported into a world where sound alters space, perception, and identity. Whether navigating a forest backdrop, floating above a lunar surface, or traversing a cityscape, each scene is underpinned by meticulous sound design that shifts from tangible to technical.

“The vision was to push the envelope of what a product film could be,” said director Jon E Price. “We wanted to show how the NOTHING Headphones (1) can transport the user from a passive listener to an active one”.

The film’s tone is a careful balance of minimalist sci-fi, tongue-in-cheek experimentation, and human warmth. Drawing from contemporary speculative fiction and mid-century design principles à la Dieter Rams, the imagined world created tension with oddly sterile and vivid imagination. Much like the NOTHING brand itself.

Jon E Price’s approach leans heavily on world-building: printed scenic backdrops, wearable-tech, and striking casting, which all come together to create a world that feels curated, deliberate, and distinct. It’s an aesthetic that speaks equally to design obsessives and techwear tastemakers, a core audience for NOTHING’s product evolution.

“Working with NOTHING for the first time was a creative opportunity we were thrilled to take on,” said Matt Fleming, executive producer at KODE. “There’s a real sense that this brand is shaping the future of tech culture, and we’re proud to have played a part in expressing that creatively.”

This is not just a headphone launch, it’s a film that asks the viewer to listen differently. And in doing so, it sets a new benchmark for how tech brands can build identity through storytelling, not just features.

