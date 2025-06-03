Klarna to Headline Sponsor Latitude Festival 2025

Klarna, the AI-powered payments and commerce network, has today been revealed as the headline sponsor of Latitude festival 2025, marking its first major UK festival sponsorship and the start of a multi-year collaboration.



As headline sponsor, Klarna will have prominent branding throughout the festival site and deliver a major on-site activation, bringing its signature bold energy to life through immersive experiences, exclusive perks and giveaways for festival-goers.



The sponsorship reflects Klarna’s growing presence across the experience economy, extending beyond traditional retail, with leading merchants in the travel and ticketing space. Research shows that 88% of event goers are more likely to notice a brand when they’re at a music event. With up to 40,000 attendees expected each day across four days, Latitude gives Klarna a powerful opportunity to connect with an experience-driven audience.



Klarna also helps consumers access these moments by offering greater payment flexibility that makes it easier to plan and budget for the experiences they care about most. A recent survey found that when it comes to interest-free Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) vs. credit cards for ticket purchases, 53% say BNPL gives them more control, 43% say it’s easier to manage and 42% believe it helps them budget.



Festival-goers can already purchase Latitude tickets via Ticketmaster, where Klarna is available at checkout - offering a range of payment options including Pay in Full, Pay in 30 Days, or Pay in three interest-free instalments.



Raji Behal, head of western and southern Europe at Klarna, said, “We’re thrilled to be the headline sponsor of Latitude Festival this year. Klarna is all about helping people spend smarter - whether that’s budgeting for unforgettable experiences like festival tickets or finding great prices on the outfits and equipment to go with them. Latitude and Klarna are a match made in musical heaven, and we’re excited to bring our bold energy to the festival and create standout moments for festival-goers all weekend long.”



Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic, said, "We're excited to welcome Klarna as the headline sponsor for Latitude 2025. Through our partnership, we'll continue to offer flexible payment options, making it easier for fans to plan and enjoy the experiences they love. Klarna’s innovative approach aligns perfectly with Latitude’s spirit and together we’re excited to create unforgettable moments for festival attendees."



Further details of Klarna’s on-site activities will be revealed closer to the event. Latitude festival will take place from 24–27th July at Henham Park, Suffolk.

