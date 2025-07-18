Papa Johns Launches the Pizza-Inspired Cocktail of the Summer

​Papa Johns is stirring things up by transforming its vine-ripened tomato pizza sauce into a delicious new savoury cocktail: the Tomatini.

With savoury drinks growing in popularity, almost two-thirds (60%) of cocktail lovers are switching up their go-to choice this summer, turning to tangy flavours such as tomatoes (34%), and herby hints like basil and thyme (29%). Turning away from traditionally sweet cocktails, almost a third (29%) agreed they prefer a savoury cocktail and always order them, rising to nearly half (47%) among those aged 18-24.

Until now, the Bloody Mary has reigned supreme as the go-to tomato-based cocktail, but this summer there’s a new beverage on the block with the Tomatini packing a punch set to rival the age-old classic.

Developed with expert mixologists, Sip Social, the Tomatini features Papa Johns’ unmistakably premium Portuguese-sourced tomato sauce, which is made 24 hours after being harvested. With natural sweetness, antioxidants and umami flavours (and never from concentrate), the vine-ripened sauce is blended with a basil-infused vodka and thyme-flavoured vermouth. The recipe brings out the rich tomato base with the perfect herby notes to complement, blended with a red wine syrup for depth.

The cocktail concoction comes as new research finds the majority (76%) agree that, compared to five years ago, they’ve become more conscious about what they consume, prioritising flavour (61%) and the quality of the ingredients (51%). Papa Johns’ Tomatini ticks both boxes, with sun-ripened tomato sauce made fresh, picked and packed within one day of being plucked from the vine.

When it comes to the perfect cocktail pairing, seven in 10 (69%) young Brits rate pizza as their go-to, beating tacos, sushi and classic Indian and Chinese takeaways. Those lucky enough to get their hands on a limited-edition Tomatini can will be in for an extra treat, with each tinny including a QR code to access a buy one, get one free code on any pizza!

A Papa Johns spokesperson said, “We’re always looking for ways to reimagine the flavours our fans love most. The Tomatini takes our signature tomato sauce – never made from concentrate – and blends it with basil-infused vodka, aromatic thyme and a touch of red wine syrup for a cocktail that’s bold, savoury and unmistakably Papa Johns. We’re proud of our ingredient and quality credentials, so it’s exciting to celebrate the integrity and craftsmanship of what goes into our pizzas in a whole new way.”

Commenting on the uptick in savoury cocktail cravings, Richard Maxted, director and founder of Sip Social, said, “We’re seeing a real shift in drinking culture with people wanting complex, layered flavour profiles that challenge the norm. The Tomatini is a perfect example of this, as it pairs rich umami from the tomato with fresh herby notes and a touch of acidity. It’s surprisingly versatile too, making it a great match for a pizza or even just a salty snack in the sun.”

Ideal for sunny picnics in the park or dinner parties at dusk, tomato tinny lovers need to be quick and head to www.PapaJohnsTomatini.com from the 15th July to submit their details and be in with a chance to get their hands on one - because once they’re gone, they’re gone!

The Tomatini should be served chilled and shaken well before serving. All alcohol should be consumed responsibly.

