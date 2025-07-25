The Romans Wins W Hotels Account

W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, has retained The Romans across the EMEA region with a wide-ranging content strategy and engagement brief.



Following a four-way competitive pitch process, The Romans will be taking on the six-figure account to deliver and amplify Hotel Tales, a programmatic content series that has so far starred Hollywood icon Chloë Sevigny and artist Miranda Makaroff.



The work will be led from The Romans’ London HQ by managing director Kate Brazier, who together with her team will help evolve the video series’ blend of luxury and irreverence to attract creative, modern travellers. Viola Hazlerigg, creative director at The Romans, will be spearheading all creative and production, bringing the films to life through multiple channels.



The Hotel Tales platform was created to showcase the latest in W Hotels’ multi-year brand evolution, meeting the needs of today’s luxury guests and delivering a new generation of vibrant lifestyle experiences.



Gaston Bernard, director, Luxury Brands, W Hotels, EMEA at Marriott International, said, “From our first meeting, we were impressed by The Romans’ pin-sharp understanding of our customers and the elevated concepts they pitched for our Hotel Tales platform. W Hotels has big ambitions to ignite the curiosity of our creative, charismatic travellers and The Romans are the perfect partner to help us do so.”



​Viola Hazlerigg, creative director at The Romans, added, “We’re thrilled to be checking into W Hotels to bring their Hotel Tales platform to audiences across Europe and the Middle East. From the get-go, we’ve been thrilled by the collaboration and the passion that Gaston, Giselle, Lara, and Paige have for the brand and its incredible portfolio of properties. We can’t wait to get cracking on delivering a wide-ranging and emotive campaign programme in which the hotels are very much the main character, continuing to show that when it comes to content creation, The Romans delivers elevated, award-winning quality.”



The appointment comes as The Romans continues to expand its award-winning work in its creative content division, with significant recent wins with Heineken and Betway in creative filmmaking.

