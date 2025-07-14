Klarna Unveils ‘Camp Klarna’ Activation at Latitude Festival 2025

Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, has unveiled the details of its on-site activation at Latitude festival, marking its debut as headline sponsor in a new multi-year partnership.



‘Camp Klarna’ will bring Klarna’s signature bold energy to Henham Park with a pastel-hued summer camp and creative ‘festival survival shack’ - the ultimate pitstop for festival-goers looking to elevate their Latitude experience.



Among the crowds and confetti, Camp Klarna will serve as a hub for all things smart, social, and seriously creative - a place to hang out, kit up, connect, and collect exclusive giveaways - with arts and crafts workshops, games, and recharge zones.



Scout-style leaders will guide guests through the experience - offering festival tips, festival scheduling updates, and, crucially, where to find a festival survival kit bum bag.



With up to 40,000 attendees expected each day, Latitude offers a powerful opportunity to connect with an experience-driven audience. Research shows that 88% of event-goers are more likely to notice a brand when attending a music event.



What’s on at ‘Camp Klarna’:



Festival survival kit workshop – Camp hosts will deliver top festival hacks around the firepit, giving participants the option to kit out their Klarna bum bag with smart festival items like a sleeping masks, ear plugs and compact mirrors—plus accessories to customise their kit



(Sm)arts and crafts – Get crafty with creative sessions designed to keep you cool and kitted out. From custom hand fans to festival flair, it’s all about personalising your look



Rest and recharge zones – With Klarna themed games, a place to sit and put your feet-up, recharge your batteries (and your phone), Camp Klarna offers a unique space to help festival-goers create unforgettable memories



The Klarna Tannoy – Latitude’s unofficial voice, sharing surprise moments, weather updates and headline alerts



Klarna Catwalk – Each day ends with a high-energy runway moment where festival-goers can flaunt their crafty creations for a chance to win exciting prizes



Raji Behal, head of Western and Southern Europe at Klarna, said, “We’re so excited to welcome festival-goers to Camp Klarna at Latitude this year. Camp Klarna is where creativity meets utility - it’s playful, practical, and packed with perks to elevate the festival experience. From festival survival kits to places to recharge, it’s all about making your festival weekend that little bit smarter - and even more fun.”



Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic, said, “Latitude has always been a festival where music, creativity, and curiosity come together in unexpected ways. Klarna's camp experience taps into that spirit perfectly. It's thoughtful, playful, and adds to the atmosphere of the weekend, which is the kind of partnership we value.”

This year’s festival will see headline performances from Sting, Fatboy Slim and Snow Patrol, and special guest performances from the Kaiser Chiefs, Basement Jaxx and Elbow.



The activation reflects Klarna’s growing presence in the experience economy, extending beyond retail into lifestyle, travel and entertainment. Klarna is available at checkout for Latitude tickets via Ticketmaster, offering interest-free flexible payment options to help festival-goers plan and budget for the moments that matter.



Latitude Festival takes place from 24–27th July 2025 at Henham Park, Suffolk.

