KitKat Wants Gen Z to Take a Break from Their Phones

For decades, KitKat has been synonymous with taking a break. Now, KitKat Canada is rallying gen z to break better by unplugging and recharging. Their strategy? Tempting them with free KitKats to power down their devices and recharge their minds.

Running from June 1st to June 21st, this earned-first campaign invites gen z Canadians to reduce their screen time and get rewarded with KitKat bars delivered right to their doors. The initiative taps into a rising gen z insight from a recent KitKat survey — 95% of gen z Canadians admit to defaulting to their phones during breaks, leaving many feeling more drained than refreshed.

KitKat is tackling this insight with a straightforward behaviour-change model:

Share a screenshot of reduced weekly screen time on Instagram stories

Tag @KitKatCanada and #kkpromotion

If their time is down, the first 500 participants get free KitKat bars. 1% reduction = 1 KitKat finger.

It’s a timely, low-barrier way to spark participation and drive organic storytelling, positioning KitKat as a champion of better breaks in an always-on culture.

To help spark momentum, content creators like @emily.the.recruiter, @eeannelee, and @brendanmikan will be leading the charge, showing how they’re breaking better and encouraging their followers to do the same.

